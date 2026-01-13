Test / E-MTB: The Canyon Spectral:ON has had an eventful 12 months. After an abrupt "Stop Ride" in November 2024 and a logistically complex battery replacement, the Koblenz-based bestseller is now back. With a new battery, extremely attractive prices, and the question: Can a bike whose basic design dates back to 2022 still compete at the highest level in 2026? We thoroughly tested the "new" Spectral:ON CF 9 with the 800 Wh aluminum battery.

To address the elephant in the room directly: Yes, Canyon had problems. Massive problems. When Canyon asked owners of the Spectral:ON and Torque:ON to stop using their bikes at the end of 2024 due to potential cracks in the plastic battery housings, frustration ran high. What followed was a task force in Koblenz, a wave of compensation payments, and finally the technical solution we have today. The bike has been available to order again since January 2026.

The battery solution: aluminum instead of plastic

The centerpiece of the update is the new battery. Canyon is completely abandoning the choice between 720 and 900 Wh batteries in the familiar plastic housings for its new models. Instead, all frame sizes – from S to XL – now roll off the production line with a uniform 800-watt-hour battery.

Detailed information about the new battery

The key difference lies in the material: The cells (now of the 5,6 Ah type) are housed in a robust aluminum casing. While this adds some weight – the battery itself weighs around 4,65 kg, placing it in the lower middle range in terms of energy density, comparable to an older Bosch PowerTube 750 – it ensures maximum safety. A positive side effect of the new cells: The battery is shorter. This means the full capacity now fits into the S-frame, something previously unavailable to buyers of smaller sizes.

Charging is done with a new 5,6-amp charger that quickly brings the battery to 80 percent in three hours and 20 minutes. The battery remains removable, although the process of unplugging the connector, loosening the rubber strip, and removing the two locking screws is a bit more fiddly than with some competitors. A nice touch for everyday trail riding: thanks to the more compact form factor, the battery can now be removed even when the bike is on its side. So you no longer have to turn the bike upside down.

Canyon Spectral:ON frame: A gem!

Aside from the new energy storage system, the chassis remains unchanged. We're still dealing with a full carbon frame – both the main frame and rear triangle are made of carbon fiber. The top-of-the-line CFR model uses the lighter Canyon Factory Racing fiber, which saves around 300 grams, while our test model, the CF 9, uses the slightly heavier standard layup. With 160 mm of travel up front and 155 mm at the rear, the bike positions itself as a trail all-rounder somewhere in the spectrum between all-mountain and enduro.







Even four years after its initial unveiling, the silhouette still looks modern. The side view, in particular, cleverly conceals the bulk of the downtube, although the view downwards from the rider's perspective is quite wide. Canyon continues to rely on the proven mullet setup (29-inch front, 27,5-inch rear).







Even the details reveal that Canyon has delivered a well-developed product: Generous protectors on the chainstays and seatstays, as well as a robust motor guard made of a special plastic that deforms rather than brittlely breaking upon impact, demonstrate its practicality. However, there's a significant drawback for DIY mechanics: The cables disappear directly into the frame through the headset. While this creates a clean look, it will raise the blood pressure of any mechanic when replacing bearings or performing other maintenance on the head tube. Furthermore, Canyon uses a proprietary bottle cage – standard models or Fidlock systems unfortunately won't fit due to the screw placement.

Drive

Canyon continues to rely on the proven Shimano EP801 drive system for all its models. Even though the motor isn't brand new, with 85 Nm of maximum torque and up to 600 watts of maximum power, it's still within striking distance of most newer motors in terms of performance. The same applies to its low weight of around 2,7 kg and the excellent Shimano E-Tube Project app.







The bike is controlled via the familiar Shimano remote with excellent tactile feedback. The display (SC-EM800) is functional, but its crude 5-bar battery indicator (in 20% increments) feels outdated. If you want to know whether you can still climb 50 or 100 meters of elevation gain when the battery is at 20%, you'll have to guess or pair it with a Garmin device.







Features in detail: High-end without the bling-bling surcharge

Here, Canyon fully leverages the advantage of direct sales. Our test bike, the Spectral:ON CF 9, comes in at €4.999 Euro. A setup that would easily cost €2.000 to €3.000 more at competing specialist retailers, even in the current market situation. Furthermore, Canyon has expanded its network of service partners in recent months and years. massively expanded and therefore one does not necessarily have to do without on-site service.







Instead of opting for gold Kashima coating, Canyon uses the Fox Performance Elite series. Technically, the internal components are identical to the Factory series. Up front, a Fox 38 with the excellent Grip2 damper allows for separate adjustment of high- and low-speed compression and rebound damping. At the rear, a Fox Float X Performance Elite manages the 155 mm of travel. For the end customer, this means maximum performance without the price premium for the gold coating. Shifting is handled electronically and wirelessly by the SRAM GX Eagle transmission. This groupset is known for its robustness and clean shifting under load – a real boon, especially on an e-bike. The 10-52 cassette's range is sufficient for even the steepest climbs.

Frame Spectral:ON CF Fork Fox 38 Performance Elite Grip2 Drive Shimano EP801 Battery Canyon 800 Wh Suspension shocks Fox Float Wheels DT Swiss HX1700 Tire VR Maxxis Assegai MaxxTerra EXO Tire HR Maxxis DHRII MaxxTerra EXO+ Derailleur Sram GX Eagle Transmission Shifter Sram AXS Pod Crank Shimano Front derailleur Without Brake Shimano XT M8120 Brake discs Shimano RT-86 203/203 mm Seatpost Iridium Dropper 170 mm Saddle Fizik Terra Aidon X5 Stem Canyon: ON ST0031 Handlebar Canyon:ON HB0057

No expense was spared on the wheels either. The DT Swiss HX1700 are among the highest-quality aluminum wheels for e-mountain bikes. The ratchet hubs are virtually indestructible. The rims are shod with Maxxis Assegai tires with an EXO casing up front and a DHR II in an EXO+ casing at the rear. A critical point: For a bike of this weight class (approx. 24 kg) and power, a thicker DoubleDown casing on the rear wheel would definitely be an option to prevent pinch flats at low tire pressures. Heavier riders should consider an upgrade here.







The Shimano XT M8120 four-piston brakes are tried-and-tested anchors. They offer a defined pressure point, are easy to maintain, and bring the bike to a safe stop in any situation. This is complemented by Shimano's own Iridium dropper post with 170 mm of travel. In times when 200 mm or more is often fitted to size L bikes, this is "okay," but no longer groundbreaking. Riders with longer legs might wish for more adjustment range to lower the saddle even further on descents. However, the rather long seat tube could potentially hinder this.







Canyon Spectral:ON model variants: competitive price!

The other model variants are also very attractively priced – ranging from the entry-level model for 3.999 Euro with RockShox Lyrik Select and Deore components up to the CFR top model with lighter frame, Fox Factory suspension, DT Swiss carbon wheels and X0 transmission shifting for under 6.000 (!) Euro.

Spectral: ON CF 7 Spectral: ON CF 8 Spectral: ON CF 9 Spectral:ON CFR Motor Shimano EP801 Shimano EP801 Shimano EP801 Shimano EP801 Battery 800 Wh 800 Wh 800 Wh 800 Wh Fork RockShox Lyric Select Fox 38Rhythm Fox 38 Perf. Elite Grip2 Fox 38 Factory Grip2 Suspension shocks RoxkShox Deluxe Select Fox Float X Perf Fox Float X Perf Fox Float Circuit Shimano Deore M6100 Shimano XT M8100 Sram GX T-Type Sram X0 T-Type Brakes Shimano Deore M6120 Shimano SLX M7120 Shimano XT M8120 SRAM Code Ultimate Wheels RaceFace AR30/35 DT Swiss HLN350 DT Swiss HX1700 DT Swiss HXC1501 support Iridium droppers Iridium droppers Iridium droppers RockShox Reverb AXS Price (RRP) EUR 3.999 EUR 4.499 EUR 4.999 EUR 5.999

Geometry: Still modern?

A look at the geometry philosophy of the Spectral:ON is fascinating, as this is where the age of the design is most apparent – ​​which isn't necessarily a bad thing. The bike comes from an era before the trend towards extremely steep seat angles and very high front ends reached its peak.







S M L XL Reach (mm) 435 460 485 510 Stacks (mm) 630 639 648 657 seat tube (mm) 420 440 460 480 Steering angle (in °) 65,5 65,5 65,5 65,5 Seat angle (in °) 76,5 76,5 76,5 76,5 top tube (mm) 586 613 641 668 chainstays (mm) 440 440 440 440 head tube (mm) 115 125 135 145 BB Drop (mm) 36 36 36 36

The seat angle is moderate. This ensures a very comfortable riding position on flat terrain and gentle climbs, relieving pressure on the wrists. However, when the terrain becomes extremely steep on technical uphill sections, the difference compared to the latest geometry concepts becomes apparent: the rider has to actively slide forward and shift their weight onto the nose of the saddle to keep the front wheel planted. It takes effort, but it's manageable. The head angle and reach clearly position the bike as an all-rounder. It's not as long as a modern race enduro bike, which preserves a certain compactness. A crucial factor in the riding feel is the extremely low center of gravity. Thanks to the special arrangement of the motor (rotated) and the battery, which extends deep into the bottom bracket area, the weight practically "sticks" to the ground. This surprisingly masks the overall weight of over 24 kilograms and creates a solid, integrated feeling within the bike.

The Canyon Spectral:ON 2026 on the trail

Enough theory. How does a bike with these components ride in 2026 in direct comparison? Uphill, the Shimano EP801, with its 85 Nm of torque and 600 watts of peak power, delivers reliable thrust. It's a motor that needs a bit of revs to unleash its full power. Compared to the very latest power units (like the Bosch CX Gen 5 or DJI Avinox), it might lack that last bit of "punch" in the lower rev range, and the throttle response is a touch more digital. Nevertheless, we're nitpicking here. The front wheel (29 inches) tracks precisely, and despite the not-so-steep seat angle, the Spectral:ON climbs confidently as long as you actively participate.







On the trail towards the tail, the Canyon reveals its true colors – and that's a huge grin. Anyone worried about riding an "old" bike will be proven wrong in the first corner. The Spectral:ON isn't a dull, smooth-riding machine that irons out every trail. On the contrary: the rear suspension is lively and responsive. The bike practically begs you to pop off small roots and pump through rollers. It offers plenty of support in the mid-stroke, making the bike agile. In berms, you benefit massively from the mullet setup: the small rear wheel makes the bike eager to lean into the corner, while the 29-inch front wheel ensures stability.

Is it the fastest bike on rough enduro terrain? Perhaps not quite; there are more supple suspension setups that generate more speed. But it's one of the most fun. The handling is intuitive and forgiving – a characteristic that gives beginners confidence while also encouraging experts to play around. However, there is one acoustic drawback that can't be ignored: the rattling of the Shimano motor. When going downhill on rough sections, the motor produces a metallic clacking sound. In 2022, this was normal for almost all motors; by 2026, many manufacturers had eliminated this problem. The rattling is present on the Spectral:ON. You can tune it out, but it's there and slightly detracts from the otherwise high-quality impression.