Product News / E-MTB: The past few months have been a real test of patience for owners of a Canyon Spectral:ON or Torque:ON. After the imposed "stop-ride" order and the large-scale replacement of the faulty batteries, things calmed down at the end of the year. However, further processes were underway at Canyon, and the Spectral:ON and Torque:ON are finally available to order again. The surprise: Anyone ordering one of these two models will receive a brand-new 800 Wh battery in an aluminum casing. We take a look behind the scenes and conduct a comprehensive technical review.

In the e-bike sector, batteries are far more than just filled tanks. They are an essential component of the drive system and – as recent events have shown – complex components that are unforgiving of errors. Sebastian Maag, MTB division manager in marketing at Canyon, honestly summed up the recent frustrations in an interview: "You buy a toy or a means of transportation, and then suddenly you can't use it anymore, that's annoying. I would be just as annoyed."







But the enforced break was used intensively in Koblenz. The goal was twofold: Firstly, existing customers had to be brought back onto the trails as quickly and safely as possible. Secondly, Canyon wanted to create a universal, state-of-the-art platform for future model series. The result is a dual strategy that makes no compromises on safety.

Looking back: Cracks, Stop-Ride and the task force

To understand the current situation, a brief look back is helpful. Since their introduction a few years ago, the Spectral:ON and Torque:ON models have been among the most popular e-MTBs in Germany. Over time, however, isolated cracks appeared in the plastic casing of the 720 Wh and 900 Wh batteries. Initially, this seemed like a few isolated cases, but it became clear that more customers were affected. This alarmed the safety engineers: cracks potentially represent entry points for moisture. And water inside a high-performance battery can, in the worst-case scenario, lead to overheating and fire.

Battery problems at Canyon: What Spectral:ON and Torque:ON owners need to know (UPDATE: 19.12. for lessees) News / E-MTBs: Buyers of the E-MTBs Canyon Spectral:ON CF / CFR and Canyon Torque:ON CF are currently unable to use their bikes due to possible problems with the installed batteries. Canyon contacted the affected customers about this at the beginning of November. There is now more information and a solution is expected for February 2025. We have all [...]







Canyon responded decisively with a "stop-ride". An internal task force, supported by external testing laboratories, dedicated months to analyzing the error. "The primary focus was, of course, on understanding the problem."“This work is the basis for particularly stringent testing standards,” explains Patrick Schmidt, Senior Engineer for E-Bike Development. “Whether it’s the new aluminum battery for new customers or the replacement plastic battery for existing riders: every energy storage device that leaves the warehouse today has undergone testing procedures that go far beyond common industry standards (such as UN, ISO, or UL).”

The strategy: a standard battery for new customers, original batteries for existing customers.

At this point, Canyon faced a crucial decision. How would they serve their waiting customers and how would they prepare for the future?

For existing customers, the priority was clear: those who had consciously chosen the enormous range of the 900 Wh battery or the low weight of the 720 Wh version should retain precisely those qualities. A forced switch to a different size, less capacity, or more weight would have been unfair. Therefore, the existing plastic battery underwent a major redesign. Material composition and manufacturing processes were optimized to guarantee safety. As a result, customers received a technically flawless battery in exchange, exactly matching the specifications of their original purchase.







For its new bikes, however, Canyon opened the chapter on the "future." The goal was to reduce complexity and create a solution that fits all frame sizes and offers maximum robustness. The result is the new 800 Wh battery in an aluminum housing, which will be installed in all new models from now on.

Technical deep dive: The new Canyon 800 Wh aluminum battery

Anyone buying a new Canyon Spectral:ON or Torque:ON now will receive this new battery. We take a look at the details.







The casing: Extremely robust aluminum

Canyon is abandoning the plastic monobody design for its new models, opting instead for an extruded profile made of 6061 aluminum alloy – the same material used to manufacture bicycle frames. However, aluminum alone isn't sufficient for the demanding conditions of e-MTB use. To resist corrosion and abrasion, Canyon employs high-tech coatings:

Hardcoating: The extruded profile itself is hard anodized. This layer is significantly thicker and more resistant than conventional anodizing.

ED coating: The end caps, made of die-cast aluminum, undergo cathodic dip coating (electrophoretic deposition), which ensures that even the smallest angle is sealed.

Cerakote: One highlight is the "Contact Plate," the interface to the frame. It features a ceramic-based Cerakote coating. This extremely hard surface offers maximum protection against mechanical abrasion during installation and removal, as well as against corrosion.







Waterproof rating: IP7 instead of IPX5

A key focus of the task force was water resistance. While the industry standard is often IPX5 (protection against water jets), and this is also the case for the plastic battery, the aluminum battery raises the level to IP7. This is achieved through double-sealed interfaces and two new internal membranes protected by a labyrinth design. Theoretically, this battery could be submerged up to one meter deep in water – it would remain watertight. Condensation can also escape through the membrane.

More modern cells with 5,6 Ah

Inside the aluminum battery are 21700 of the latest generation cells with a capacity of 5,6 Ah. The advantage of the higher capacity per cell is obvious: Canyon now only needs 40 cells to achieve 800 watt-hours. This saves space and optimizes the weight relative to the capacity. At 4.650 grams, the aluminum battery falls between the previous versions: 150 g lighter than the "old" 900 Wh battery, 750 g heavier than the 720 Wh version.







One size fits all: The advantage for small frames

A major advantage of the more compact design (thanks to the reduced number of cells) is the fit. Previously, buyers of frame size S had to forgo the large 900 Wh battery, as it was simply too long.

The new 800 Wh aluminum battery is almost exactly the same size as the smaller 720 Wh battery. This means that 800 watt-hours are now standard in the new models for all frame sizes from S to XL. This eliminates the two-tier system regarding range.

Smart charging: Speed ​​and care

With the new battery, Canyon is also introducing a new charging system for its new bikes. The charger communicates with the battery via CAN bus. With a charging current of 5,6 amps, charging is quick: the battery reaches 80 percent charge in just 3 hours and 20 minutes. A full charge takes approximately 5 hours.

Particularly exciting: The system charges the last 20 percent more gently to maximize the lifespan of the cells. Canyon claims 500 charging cycles before the customer even notices a reduction in capacity. Important to note: Due to the new communication technology and connector configuration, the new charger is not backward compatible with older batteries.







Fair deal for existing customers: Why the optimized plastic battery is not a consolation prize

While new customers receive the "all-inclusive" aluminum package, the question arises: Are existing customers with their replaced plastic batteries at a disadvantage? A resounding no. In fact, these customers continue to enjoy specific benefits that are no longer available in the new standardized portfolio.

Canyon has kept its word and delivered exactly what was ordered – only safer. It's essential to understand that the new batches of plastic batteries have undergone the same rigorous testing as their aluminum counterparts; in terms of safety, both versions are on par.

The "legacy" advantage: range or weight

Existing customers now have a decisive advantage: they own bikes with specifications that are no longer available for purchase.







Those who bought the 900 Wh model back then still have the battery with the highest energy density and range. With 97 kilometers and over 2.100 meters of elevation gain (according to Canyon test data), the optimized plastic battery noticeably outperforms the new 800 Wh aluminum battery (85 km / 1.900 m). On the other hand, there are the riders who deliberately chose the agile 720 Wh model. Their optimized replacement battery weighs only 3.900 grams. This makes their bike almost 800 grams lighter at the front than the new models with the aluminum battery.

Only those who previously owned size S bikes and opted for the smaller battery solely for compatibility reasons might look enviously at the 800 Wh version.

All's well that ends well?

Canyon's handling of the battery issue demonstrates how to emerge stronger from a crisis. Instead of treating all customers the same, they differentiated their approach. New customers purchasing a current Spectral:ON or Torque:ON benefit from the 800Wh aluminum battery, a robust all-rounder: IP7-protected, fast-charging, and compatible with all frame sizes. Existing customers, on the other hand, weren't fobbed off with a compromise solution but received high-quality, safety-optimized replacements that preserve the character of their bikes. Those who bought the range-giant 900Wh battery will continue to use it. Those who wanted the lightweight option will keep it.







At the end of the day, both groups can now do what matters most: enjoy the trails without a care in the world – whether with a heart made of aluminum or high-tech plastic.