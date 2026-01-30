SKS Germany belongs Among the brands that are almost automatically familiar in the cycling world, the company originates from Sundern in the Sauerland region and was founded back in 1921. For over a century, SKS has stood for functional bicycle accessories, with particular expertise in air pumps, mudguards, and attachments, many of which are still manufactured in Germany. Today, the portfolio is broad and ranges from classic accessory solutions and tools to bottle cages and bags. SKS clearly focuses on durability rather than a throwaway mentality, which is also part of its understanding of sustainability: robust materials, repair-friendly designs, and a long product lifespan. With the growing interest in adventure and touring cycling, bikepacking bags are also gaining more attention. They complement the existing product range effectively and are designed to impress above all with their weather resistance, easy mounting, and practical details – all in the functional style for which SKS has been known for decades. Our test reveals whether they live up to their promises.

EXP EXP BARBAG

The SKS EXPLORER EXP BARBAG is a robust handlebar bag for bikepacking, made from durable polyamide and featuring a classic roll-top design. In our test, the bag particularly impressed us with its large capacity and numerous attachment points on the front, allowing for the securing of additional gear or accessories. The overall sturdy and high-quality construction gives a durable impression, while packing is straightforward thanks to the integrated vent valve, which allows for effective compression of the bag. It attaches to the handlebars via Velcro, with included spacers enabling mounting further away from the handlebars. The silicone-coated Velcro straps ensure a secure hold and prevent slippage, but they do need to be trimmed to size before initial use. In our test, the waterproof EXPLORER EXP BARBAG, equipped with large reflectors, proved to be a well-designed, weatherproof, and practical solution, making it an excellent choice for anyone needing ample storage space on the front of their bike while touring.







Technical data:

Dimensions: 72 31,5 x x 31,5 cm

Weight: 790g

Packing volume: 9l

EXPLORER EXP FRAMEBAG

The SKS EXPLORER EXP FRAMEBAG is also a large bag made of robust, waterproof material. Thanks to its internal stiffening, it remains stable within the frame, but not laterally, which can lead to slight bulging depending on the contents. While the bag sat well and securely in the frame during our test, we would have liked an additional attachment point on the downtube to ensure it was rock-solid when fully loaded. It's also a shame that the top tube mounting points are not adjustable, limiting compatibility when used with top tube bags. Furthermore, its size meant that a water bottle could no longer be integrated into the frame triangle on our test bike, something to consider when planning rides. On the other hand, we were very impressed with the bag's clear and well-organized design, which provides designated spaces for tools and a pump. This keeps things tidy and, thanks to the mounting options, prevents rattling while riding. Another plus is the large reflectors, which significantly increase visibility and represent a real safety upgrade. Overall, the EXP FRAMEBAG is a well-designed, weatherproof frame bag with plenty of storage space, minor weaknesses in adaptability, but clear strengths in structure, robustness and safety.







Technical data:

Dimensions: 43,5 23,5 x x 5,5 cm

Weight: 185g

Packing volume: 4l

EXP EXP SADDLEBAG

With its clever combination of saddlebag and integrated mudguard, the SKS EXPLORER EXP SADDLEBAG clearly stands out from classic bikepacking saddlebags, relying on a robust, waterproof material with a roll-top closure that reliably protects the contents from rain and dirt. The unique design demonstrates its strength right from the start: the mudguard attaches without tools, is quick and easy, and thanks to its reinforced mounting, provides additional stability to the bag, virtually eliminating any sagging. On our test ride, this symbiosis of bag and mudguard completely won us over, as everything stayed securely in place even on bumpy sections. The SADDLEBAG also scores highly in terms of handling: the vent valve allows for perfect compression of the contents, reflectors ensure good visibility, and another practical detail is the option to use the bag as a shoulder bag. On the outside, a net provides additional storage space – those who find the standard orange net too conspicuous can easily replace it with the included black net.







Technical data: