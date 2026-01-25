Pro, better known as Pro Bikegear, has been a part of the cycling world since 1981 and has its roots in the Netherlands. Since its integration as a subsidiary of Shimano in 2008, Pro has stood for well-designed, reliable bike components and accessories used by both professional athletes and ambitious amateur cyclists. The brand's expertise lies clearly in the development of functional, durable products – from handlebars, stems, and saddles to clever accessories – which are tested under real-world conditions and continuously improved. When it comes to sustainability, Pro focuses less on buzzwords and more on quality and longevity to ensure products last as long as possible. The portfolio is broad and caters to road, gravel, and mountain bike enthusiasts alike. Bikepacking bags and transport solutions play an important role: they complement the component range effectively and demonstrate that Pro not only focuses on performance on the bike but also on providing the right solutions for adventures, travel, and longer tours. We took a closer look at the bags in the Team Discover series.

Discover Handlebar Bag Small

The Pro Bikegear Discover Team Small handlebar bag is a compact solution for short gravel tours and minimalist bikepacking, offering 2 liters of volume, enough space for essential items. Made from a robust polyester and nylon blend, the bag makes a durable impression. The cleanly finished, waterproof welded seams and sealed zipper, combined with a 10.000 mm water column rating, ensure reliable weather protection. The bag attaches to the handlebars via adjustable Velcro straps. Inside, there are two internal pockets, one of which is zippered, along with a small mesh side pocket. On the trail, the bag sits securely on the handlebars and can be easily opened even while riding. However, during installation, it was noticed that the stiffening at the top causes it to visibly crease – a problem that persists even when the bag is loaded and can be visually distracting. Also noteworthy is the appearance of the Velcro straps, which crease at the transition between the hook and loop areas, and where the material on the back is beginning to fray slightly at the edges. On the other hand, the overall clean workmanship of the bag itself is a positive point; it gives a robust and tour-ready impression and is particularly suitable for riders who want to carry little luggage on their handlebars and primarily value functionality.







Technical data:

Dimensions: 22,5 10 x x 10 cm

Weight: 156g

Packing volume: 2l

Discover top tube bag

As a continuation of the test, the Pro Discover Team top tube bag impresses with its high-quality materials and clean workmanship: Made from a robust, TPU-coated nylon material, it appears durable and long-lasting. The seams are welded, not sewn, making the bag completely waterproof and providing reliable protection even in bad weather. Additionally, the sides of the bag are reinforced, ensuring good shape stability and preventing it from collapsing while riding. Attachment is via Velcro straps that are integrated directly into the main material of the bag, creating a seamless look that is both neat and sturdy. Inside, Pro has deliberately opted for minimalism: There is a large main compartment without any further dividers, which facilitates quick access but doesn't allow for any additional organization. In practical testing, the top tube bag was easy to mount on the frame and remained securely attached to the top tube, even on rougher terrain. However, it must be mentioned that the fixed fixing points do not allow for variable positioning, which has proven particularly impractical in combination with a frame bag, as space problems can quickly arise, as with our test bike.







Technical data:

Dimensions: 19 9 x x 5 cm

Weight: 80g

Packing volume: 0,75l

Discover frame bag

The Pro Discover frame bag is based on the same material and construction principle as the top tube bag, consisting of a robust, TPU-coated nylon material with a waterproof finish, welded seams, and a waterproof zipper. Unlike the top tube bag, however, it is not rigid, giving it a flexible shape but also causing it to bulge visibly depending on the load. The interior of the bag is highly adaptable: a long Velcro strap allows for the attachment of two included mesh pouches, and additional Velcro straps can be used to create dividers and customize the storage space. The frame bag is attached at four points within the frame triangle, which generally ensures a secure hold. However, testing revealed that the attachment points can overlap with those of the top tube bag during installation, causing the two bags to interfere with each other's positioning. Nevertheless, the frame bag remained firmly and stably in the frame during riding, without slipping or making any noise. Overall, it is particularly suitable for bikepacking tours where a generous, flexibly divisible storage space in the frame is required and a certain change in shape due to the load is accepted.





Technical data:

Dimensions: 45 x 15 x 6,5 cm

Weight: 140g

Packing volume: 5,5l

Discover saddlebag

Finally, the Pro Discover Team saddlebag completes the test field and fits seamlessly into the overall picture of the series. It, too, is made of the familiar, robust, and waterproof material with cleanly welded seams and makes a very durable and high-quality impression overall. The stiffening at the contact points with the seatpost and at the bottom of the bag is particularly well-designed, ensuring stability and preventing the bag from sagging or twisting under load. A flexible strap at the top allows for securing additional gear or clothing. Compared to the rest of the test field, Pro uses only Velcro fasteners for attaching the bag to the saddle rails, which might initially seem less secure, but showed no disadvantages in practical testing – the bag remained securely in position even on uneven terrain. The saddlebag is unobtrusive and practical in its handling: despite the lack of a ventilation valve, the waterproof bag can be easily compressed and neatly secured. Small elastic loops on the buckles ensure a tidy appearance by allowing excess webbing to be tucked away. Overall, the saddlebag impresses with its stability, well-thought-out details and solid performance, making it a reliable choice for longer bikepacking tours.







Technical data: