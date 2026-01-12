POC is a Swedish brand founded in 2005, primarily known for its innovative safety products in the sports sector. The name "POC" stands for "Piece of Cake"—a reminder of the importance of safety and protection in sports. What began with ski and cycling helmets has since evolved into a true icon in the industry. POC specializes in products that are not only extremely safe but also highly functional and comfortable. Sustainability also plays a key role for the brand: they use environmentally friendly materials and are constantly working to reduce their carbon footprint. In addition to their well-known helmets and protectors, POC also offers bikepacking bags—although bikepacking is a smaller, but highly refined, segment for the brand. Nevertheless, the bags offer everything you need for long bike tours: well-designed features, top quality, and the signature POC design.

Ultra Bar Bag 4L

The POC Ultra Bar Bag 4L is a high-quality handlebar bag made from robust, waterproof X-Pac RX15 material and protected by a waterproof double zipper. A particularly practical feature is the handlebar-side opening for cables or a hydration tube. In addition to the main compartment, there are side mesh pockets, ideal for securely storing items like a smartphone, as well as three internal mesh pockets for extra storage. Attachment is achieved via a flexible system of adjustable elastic straps, allowing for easy and secure mounting on the handlebars. Overall, the bag impresses with its well-thought-out functionality, high-quality workmanship, and thoughtful design – perfect for short bikepacking adventures.







Technical data:

Dimensions: 18 20 x x 12 cm

Weight: 175g

Packing volume: 4l

Ultra Bento Bag 0.7L

POC's Ultra Bento Bag 0.7L is a compact top tube bag made with the same robust, waterproof materials as the larger Bar Bag, offering equally reliable protection. It features practical mesh pockets inside, allowing for the secure storage of small items like keys or energy bars. A cable port allows for the convenient routing of electronic cables. The bag attaches using adjustable elastic straps to fit different frame sizes, although threading the excess straps around the frame can be a bit fiddly. The zipper pull makes it easy to open even while riding, although the pull itself could be made of a slightly thicker material for even greater ease of use. Overall, however, the bag remained firmly and securely in place during testing, demonstrating the thoughtful, high-quality construction that ensures stable and functional use.







Technical data:

Dimensions: 21 10 x x 5 cm

Weight: 90g

Packing volume: 0.7l

Ultra Snack Bag 1L

In our tests, the POC Ultra Snack Bag 1L proved to be a well-designed and versatile addition to bikepacking gear. It can be flexibly attached to several points on the bike, but in our opinion, it ideally belongs right next to the top tube bag, where it can best realize its potential. Like the top tube and handlebar bags, this snack bag uses the same high-quality materials and the same mounting system, which not only ensures a cohesive overall look but, above all, makes variable mounting very easy and reliable. On our test rides, the bag proved to be the perfect complement to the top tube bag, as it can easily accommodate not only snacks but also a full-size water bottle. The delicate drawstring at the top underscores the typical minimalist POC style and works exceptionally well, allowing the bag to be conveniently opened and closed with one hand while riding. However, some caution is advised in the rain, as water can collect at the top and, in the worst-case scenario, seep inside. The very practical external mesh pocket rounds off the positive impression. Also good to know: all bags come with small frame protection stickers included.







Technical data: