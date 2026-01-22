Test / Grips for mountain bikers: With the Hybrid Perform, Cube's own brand Acid is clearly targeting touring cyclists and e-mountain bikers. Instead of maximum trail feedback, the focus here is on ergonomics and generous wrist relief. We checked whether the "Natural Fit" concept works and what the integrated GI-Link system is all about.

Dimensions and shape

Diameter: Ergo (wing shape)

L: 142 mm

Weight: 140 g

Price: € 29,95

The Acid Hybrid Perform makes no secret of its purpose: at 140 grams, it's not a lightweight for cross-country racers, but a robust component for touring bikes and e-MTBs. Its 142 mm length offers ample space even for larger hands. Technically, Acid relies on its "Natural Fit" philosophy. Specifically, this means that a pronounced wing shape is designed to distribute pressure across the palms and prevent the often painful bending of the wrist.







The grip is made from a grippy, soft rubber compound designed to absorb high-frequency vibrations. It's available in two sizes to accommodate different hand dimensions. An exciting detail is hidden at the handlebar end: the end cap is part of the GILink system. This can be removed to integrate accessories like a concealed multi-tool or even a rearview mirror directly onto the handlebar – a feature that's becoming increasingly popular, especially in the e-bike sector. The grip is secured with a classic, twist-proof clamp located inside the handlebar.

On the trail: Our test impressions

In practice, the initial visual impression is immediately confirmed: this is a classic touring grip. Anyone looking for maximum feedback from the ground or a direct feel for technical maneuvers will be disappointed. The thick rubber and large contact area effectively filter out the road surface. What is a disadvantage for racers proves to be a blessing on long gravel sections or relaxed rides: the damping is excellent.







The pronounced wing effectively supports the hand. We were particularly impressed by the fact that you hardly need to actively stabilize your wrist – the grip practically does this work for itself. The material feels grippy, although the texture of the rubber coating is rather subtle. It's not a "sticky" feeling, but rather a comfortable, secure grip.

The riding feel is less "sporty and aggressive" and more "smooth and confident." The internal clamp also allows you to position your hand right at the edge without pressing on hard metal. The GI-Link system worked flawlessly in the test; the ability to seamlessly integrate accessories is a real plus for anyone who prefers a clean cockpit.