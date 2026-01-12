Test / Grips for mountain bikers: With the Endure, Cube's own brand Acid delivers a grip clearly aimed at performance-oriented riders while also being budget-friendly. We tested whether the "race feeling" for under 20 euros can be convincing on the trail and for whom the aggressive profile of the Acid Endure is suitable.

Dimensions and shape: Acid Endure

Diameter: 30,5 mm

30,5 mm Length: 138 mm

138 mm Weight 108 g

108 g Price: €19,95

The Acid brand has long since shed its image as a mere "Cube supplier" and now delivers accessories that also look great on other bikes. The Endure grip is a perfect example. With an official weight of 108 g, it's among the lightest grips, making it equally appealing to racers and weight weenies. Its 30,5 mm diameter places it on the slimmer side of the test field, which in theory suggests a very direct feel.

Technically, Acid uses a classic single lock-on clamp. A clever detail that sets Acid apart from many competitors is the so-called GILink system: The plastic end caps can be unscrewed, revealing space inside the hollow handlebar for hidden multi-tools – a feature rarely found in this price range. Despite the competitive price, the build quality appears solid, even if the lock ring is a bit wide. The GILink system's end caps are also initially quite stiff.







On the trail: Our test impressions

It becomes clear from the very first meters: the name "Endure" isn't just marketing here, but a description of its intended use in a race-oriented environment. This grip isn't for riders looking for a soft, comfortable feel for their hands. The relatively small diameter of 30,5 mm provides extremely direct feedback from the front wheel. You can feel exactly what's happening under the tire – a characteristic that active riders and racers love, but touring riders might find too harsh.

The most striking feature, however, is the grip pattern. Acid uses a rubber compound that proved to be extremely grippy and almost sticky in testing. The tread design is quite aggressive: thick ridges on the outer edge practically dig into the palm, while slightly firmer ridges in the ball of the hand provide support. The result is a rock-solid grip, whether in bone-dry conditions or wet mud.







This exceptional grip, however, comes at a price in terms of comfort. Those who prefer riding without gloves will need some time to adjust, as the texture is quite pronounced and can be demanding on the skin. With gloves, on the other hand, the connection between rider and bike is virtually inseparable. One minor drawback is the clamping ring, which, in our opinion, is a bit too wide and can be slightly bothersome on the outside for those with larger hands. The replaceable plastic end caps, however, proved to be robust: they effectively protect the grip rubber from damage caused by trees or the ground and can be replaced inexpensively in a worst-case scenario.