Velomotion Christmas Giveaway: With the E-Inception ED 8.8.2 GTF, Hamburg-based manufacturer Stevens offers an e-enduro full-suspension bike that focuses on downhill-oriented geometry and long-travel suspension, while also being designed for longer tours and repeated climbs. Treat yourself to a very special Christmas present and win this Stevens bike just in time for the start of the new season.

Stevens E-Inception – Frame platform and design approach

The Stevens E-Inception is based on a Carbon SL HMF frame with internal cable routing and Boost rear spacing (148 mm). Stevens classifies the model as having GTF ("Gas To Flat") geometry, which describes a focus on high stability on descents, combined with a riding position concept designed to remain functional on climbs.

The geometry data underscores the enduro character: The head angle is 64,3°, the seat angle 75,5°. Reach and wheelbase increase depending on the size, from 435 mm / 1229 mm (16″) to 490 mm / 1305 mm (22″).







The bike comes standard with a mullet setup: 29-inch front wheel (ETRTO 31×622) and 27,5-inch rear wheel (ETRTO 31×584). The manufacturer typically combines this with a stable front end and a more agile rear end.

Suspension: Fox 38 / Float X, both Performance Elite, 170 mm

For the chassis, STEVENS specifies components from the Fox Performance Elite-Series:







Fox 38 Float Performance Elite eMTB+ , 170 mm ahead

, ahead Fox Float (Trunnion), 170 mm behind

This equipment addresses the "E-Enduro" application area with corresponding reserves for more demanding descents and rough terrain.

E-system: Shimano EP801, battery 800 Wh, display SC-EN600

The Shimano EP801 drive unit is used as the motor (250 W rated continuous power), with 85 Nm maximum torque and a speed limit of 25 km/h. STEVENS specifies three riding modes plus a walk assist function; adjustments can be made via the Shimano E-Tube app.

Power is supplied by an integrated Darfon 800 battery with 800 Wh (22,3 Ah / 35,9 V). A Shimano SC-EN600 display is provided for information and control. Stevens also mentions a USB-C charging port on the top tube for charging external devices while riding.







Gears and brakes: Shimano XT-oriented, 12-speed, 4-piston

The Stevens E-Inception's drive system relies on a predominantly Shimano Deore XT-based configuration: XT Shadow+ rear derailleur (RD-M8100-SGS) and XT shift lever (SL-M8100) work together with a 12-speed Shimano Deore CS-M6100 cassette (10-51T); a 36-tooth motor sprocket is specified at the front.

For braking, Shimano Deore XT BR-M8120 four-piston brakes are installed, combined with 203 mm discs (SM-RT64, Center-Lock) and 2-finger levers (BL-M8100).







Wheels, tires and contact points

On the wheel side, Stevens comes with Sun Ringlé Düroc SD37 rims and Strummer hubs (QR15×110 front, QR12×148 rear).

The tires are designed with a clear eMTB and enduro-typical setup:

fore Schwalbe Magic Mary Evolution 65-622 (Super Trail, ADDIX Soft, Tubeless Easy)

(Super Trail, ADDIX Soft, Tubeless Easy) behind Schwalbe Eddy Current Evolution 65-584 (Super Gravity, ADDIX Soft, Tubeless Easy)

The cockpit features Oxygen components, including a 780 mm handlebar (35 mm clamp). The Oxygen E-Scorpo DPR-E dropper seatpost offers 125/150/170 mm of travel depending on the frame size; a Fizik Terra Alpaca saddle is listed.







Sizes, weight, permissible total weight, color and price

Stevens lists the sizes 16″, 18″, 20″, 22″ (29″/27,5″). The weight is given as 25,3 kg, and the maximum permissible weight as 140 kg. The manufacturer lists Vibrant Yellow Purple as the color option. The MSRP is €6.899.

Velomotion Christmas Giveaway – Win a Stevens E-Inception ED 8.8.2 GTF

The Stevens E-Inception ED 8.8.2 GTF is an e-MTB with a clear enduro focus: 170 mm suspension travel, mullet wheels, 4-piston brake system, Shimano EP801 (85 Nm) and 800 Wh battery are tailored to a usage profile that covers both long uphills and demanding descents.







With a little luck, this bike could soon be yours!