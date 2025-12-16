Velomotion Christmas Giveaway: With the E-Inception ED 8.8.2 GTF, Hamburg-based manufacturer Stevens offers an e-enduro full-suspension bike that focuses on downhill-oriented geometry and long-travel suspension, while also being designed for longer tours and repeated climbs. Treat yourself to a very special Christmas present and win this Stevens bike just in time for the start of the new season.
Stevens E-Inception – Frame platform and design approach
The Stevens E-Inception is based on a Carbon SL HMF frame with internal cable routing and Boost rear spacing (148 mm). Stevens classifies the model as having GTF ("Gas To Flat") geometry, which describes a focus on high stability on descents, combined with a riding position concept designed to remain functional on climbs.
The geometry data underscores the enduro character: The head angle is 64,3°, the seat angle 75,5°. Reach and wheelbase increase depending on the size, from 435 mm / 1229 mm (16″) to 490 mm / 1305 mm (22″).
The bike comes standard with a mullet setup: 29-inch front wheel (ETRTO 31×622) and 27,5-inch rear wheel (ETRTO 31×584). The manufacturer typically combines this with a stable front end and a more agile rear end.
Suspension: Fox 38 / Float X, both Performance Elite, 170 mm
For the chassis, STEVENS specifies components from the Fox Performance Elite-Series:
- Fox 38 Float Performance Elite eMTB+, 170 mm ahead
- Fox Float (Trunnion), 170 mm behind
This equipment addresses the "E-Enduro" application area with corresponding reserves for more demanding descents and rough terrain.
E-system: Shimano EP801, battery 800 Wh, display SC-EN600
The Shimano EP801 drive unit is used as the motor (250 W rated continuous power), with 85 Nm maximum torque and a speed limit of 25 km/h. STEVENS specifies three riding modes plus a walk assist function; adjustments can be made via the Shimano E-Tube app.
Power is supplied by an integrated Darfon 800 battery with 800 Wh (22,3 Ah / 35,9 V). A Shimano SC-EN600 display is provided for information and control. Stevens also mentions a USB-C charging port on the top tube for charging external devices while riding.
Gears and brakes: Shimano XT-oriented, 12-speed, 4-piston
The Stevens E-Inception's drive system relies on a predominantly Shimano Deore XT-based configuration: XT Shadow+ rear derailleur (RD-M8100-SGS) and XT shift lever (SL-M8100) work together with a 12-speed Shimano Deore CS-M6100 cassette (10-51T); a 36-tooth motor sprocket is specified at the front.
For braking, Shimano Deore XT BR-M8120 four-piston brakes are installed, combined with 203 mm discs (SM-RT64, Center-Lock) and 2-finger levers (BL-M8100).
Wheels, tires and contact points
On the wheel side, Stevens comes with Sun Ringlé Düroc SD37 rims and Strummer hubs (QR15×110 front, QR12×148 rear).
The tires are designed with a clear eMTB and enduro-typical setup:
- fore Schwalbe Magic Mary Evolution 65-622 (Super Trail, ADDIX Soft, Tubeless Easy)
- behind Schwalbe Eddy Current Evolution 65-584 (Super Gravity, ADDIX Soft, Tubeless Easy)
The cockpit features Oxygen components, including a 780 mm handlebar (35 mm clamp). The Oxygen E-Scorpo DPR-E dropper seatpost offers 125/150/170 mm of travel depending on the frame size; a Fizik Terra Alpaca saddle is listed.
Sizes, weight, permissible total weight, color and price
Stevens lists the sizes 16″, 18″, 20″, 22″ (29″/27,5″). The weight is given as 25,3 kg, and the maximum permissible weight as 140 kg. The manufacturer lists Vibrant Yellow Purple as the color option. The MSRP is €6.899.
Velomotion Christmas Giveaway – Win a Stevens E-Inception ED 8.8.2 GTF
The Stevens E-Inception ED 8.8.2 GTF is an e-MTB with a clear enduro focus: 170 mm suspension travel, mullet wheels, 4-piston brake system, Shimano EP801 (85 Nm) and 800 Wh battery are tailored to a usage profile that covers both long uphills and demanding descents.
With a little luck, this bike could soon be yours!
Legal information regarding Stevens' raffle:
Your email address will only be stored until the prize draw has ended and will then be deleted – unless you subscribe to the newsletter. Even in this case, no personal data will be stored. Email addresses or other data will not be shared with third parties (except Stevens). You can unsubscribe from the newsletter at any time. Stevens may only use your address for their newsletter and information about their products and will not share it with third parties. Participation in the prize draw is not dependent on your newsletter subscription. You will receive an email to verify your email address.
The winner will be notified via email and must respond within ten days to confirm their acceptance of the prize. Otherwise, a replacement winner will be drawn. Anyone 18 years of age or older is eligible to participate. Editorial staff and their families are excluded from participation. For technical reasons, delivery can only be made to an address within Germany or Austria. If the product needs to be exported outside the EU, the winner is responsible for clearing customs duties. Click here to visit our privacy policy page with all information on data protection in raffles.
If you have any questions, just send us an email ppgad@pucrs.br
Closing date for entries: January 15, 2026