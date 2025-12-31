Test / ODI Vanquish: When a protective gear manufacturer and a cult grip brand join forces, expectations are high. The ODI Vanquish V2.1 uses the well-known D3O material to combat vibrations. We tested whether the grip can justify its hefty price tag on the trail and whether you can really feel the difference.

Dimensions and shape: ODI Vanquish

Technical Specifications (Optimized)

Diameter: 32,5 mm

32,5 mm Length: 138 mm

138 mm Weight 114 g

114 g Price: €44,95

€44,95 Available colors: 7 variants (including black, grey, orange)

With a suggested retail price of just under €45, the ODI Vanquish V2.1 confidently positions itself in the upper price segment. The US manufacturer has partnered with D3O for this product. This orange material is primarily known to mountain bikers from knee and back protectors: it is soft when at rest and hardens upon impact. A special rubber compound of this material is used on the handlebar grips (approximately 32,5 mm diameter) to drastically reduce vibrations without sacrificing trail feedback.

ODI hasn't skimped on build quality. The V2.1 Lock-On System is particularly striking, featuring extremely narrow clamping rings that are only located on one side of the handlebar. A clever detail can be found at the bar ends: instead of simple plastic caps or delicate rubber, ODI uses a reinforced, harder rubber compound. This promises durability, even if the bike takes a rough landing.







On the trail: Our test impressions

In practice, the question naturally arises: Is the D3O material a true "game changer" or just good marketing? Our impression is mixed. The damping properties are undoubtedly at a very high level. The grip effectively filters out high-frequency vibrations, which can prevent arm pump. However, one shouldn't expect miracles – the difference compared to other top grips in the test field isn't as enormous as the marketing material suggests. It remains a very good grip, but not a game changer.

The grip pattern itself is a combination of a multi-reinforced waffle pattern and other textures. The design appears playful but offers functional grip in all directions. Whether wet or dry, the hand stays securely in place. Gloves are recommended, as the texture is quite aggressive; without gloves, we found the grip usable, but less comfortable in the long run than "softer" competitors.







Those with large hands will appreciate the generous width of the handle. Thanks to the extremely narrow locking rings and the clever clamping mechanism, there's effectively more gripping surface available than the nominal 138 mm would suggest. You never feel like you're gripping metal. Despite its considerable diameter, the handle is surprisingly light at 114 g. Even after contact with the ground, the reinforced end of the handle (without a hard plastic cap) proved to be robust and durable.