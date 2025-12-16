SRAM Rival AXS XPLR Review: The US manufacturer's most affordable full-mount shifting system comes close to the more expensive 1x13 groupsets in many respects, making it a viable upgrade option – provided you have a frame with a UDH mount. But is the investment worthwhile? Velomotion put it to the test and had SRAM convert a bike to a mechanical Apex groupset.

With the introduction of the new Apex in the summer of 2023, SRAM met expectations and simultaneously delivered a surprise: the fourth model in their drop-bar lineup was also switched to the electronic AXS shifting system – and at the same time, SRAM presented a mechanical twelve-speed groupset. This groupset has been performing flawlessly ever since, is readily available at affordable prices on the aftermarket, and is being widely used by bicycle manufacturers – primarily in aluminum gravel bikes starting at €2.000, as well as to round out their carbon range at the lower end.

SRAM Apex mechanical vs. SRAM Rival AXS: Worthwhile upgrade or insufficient benefits?

But since this summer, when SRAM introduced its electronic 1x13 drivetrain at the Force and Rival levels, the Apex is no longer really up-to-date – neither in its electronic nor its mechanical version. And anyone who's had this groupset on their bike for the past two years might be wondering if it's worth upgrading. Does it make sense to spend money for an extra gear? And is the new electronic drivetrain truly superior to its predecessor, or rather, the mechanical shifting system?







First of all, it must be pointed out that the conversion is only possible on a gravel bike with a UDH rear triangle. This could be a Canyon Grizl CF 6 (1.999 Euro), a Rose Backroad Apex (1.899 euros), or a Specialized Crux DSW, currently offered for around 2.000 euros. And Velomotion, in cooperation with SRAM, tested the system on the latter.

SRAM Rival AXS XPLR: The highlights







13-speed cassette with close spacing in the fast range and easy climbing gears: 10-11-12-13-15-17-19-21-24-28-32-38-46

Five chainring sizes for fine-tuning the gear ratio: 38, 40, 42, 44 and 46

Electronic full-mount derailleur with fast, precise gear changes

Components are hardly heavier than those of the SRAM Force and Red – except for the aluminum crankset.

Virtually no weight difference between SRAM Rival AXS XPLR and mechanical SRAM Apex 12

MSRP Shifter with brake calipers and cables / Derailleur / Cassette: 2 x 280 / 355 / 215 Euro

Cranks and brake lines can remain.

Converting a bike that already has parts from the US manufacturer installed has its advantages: the crankset and chainring can simply be reused; the brake lines can also be transferred from the old groupset, as the connections on the calipers and levers haven't changed. 1x12 and 1x13 drivetrains use the same chain, but it needs to be a bit longer for the new system – so a new component is required. SRAM offers a handy tool for cutting the chain to the correct length. Chain length calculator available. Anyone who previously used the SRAM Apex cassette with 11-44 teeth will also need a new freehub body, i.e., XDR instead of HG.







Mounting the new full-mount rear derailleur directly to the frame is a simple matter if you follow the instructions; since there are no adjustment screws, you don't have to worry about the lateral range of motion. Pairing it with the AXS levers is lightning fast, and in the end, only filling the brake system is a bit more involved. Here you'll notice that, apart from the aesthetics, there is a difference between the Rival brake calipers and those of Force and Red: SRAM has omitted the "Bleeding Edge" technology, which makes bleeding even easier, on the most affordable of the new groupsets.







Gearshift lever without "bonus buttons"

There's also a difference in the levers: The Rival groupset lacks the additional shift buttons ("bonus buttons") that can be used to cycle through the bike computer. However, those switching from Apex or another older SRAM groupset won't miss this feature. Apex users, on the other hand, will likely appreciate the benefits of optimized ergonomics: The extended lever bodies fit very well in the hand, minimal hand force is required for braking, and the shifting logic – heavier on the right, lighter on the left – is easy to learn, especially if you're not already familiar with it from road cycling.

The switch from the Apex derailleur offers a clear advantage: since there's no longer a mechanical lever to operate, shifting is faster and more precise; those who mount the "blips" (extra shifters) on the top of the handlebars gain an additional shift position. There are also advantages compared to older electronic SRAM drivetrains: the increased stiffness of the full-mount derailleur ensures even more precise gear changes, although the difference is only noticeable in a direct comparison.







So what does the extra sprocket actually do? Comparing an 11-44 12-speed cassette with a 10-46 13-speed cassette, the answer is clear: there's an additional high-speed gear and a slightly easier climbing gear. But that's not all: first of all, the 13-speed cassette has four sprockets in single-tooth increments – 10, 11, 12, 13. This means you can shift gears at high speeds without significant fluctuations in cadence.

Versatile translation options with different chainrings

And then there's the question of how long the highest gear actually needs to be. If you got on well with the 40x11 gearing on the (mechanical) Apex (gear ratio – chainring divided by sprocket – 3,63) and don't need a higher gear, you can also use the 38-tooth chainring on the Rival and still have a slightly higher highest gear (gear ratio 3,8). At the other end of the spectrum, however, the 38x46 (0,826) offers a significantly easier gear than the 40x44 (0,91). If you stick with the 40-tooth chainring, the highest gear is noticeably higher (4,0), and the lowest gear is still somewhat lower (0,87).







Stronger riders get an even higher top gear (42) with a 4,2-tooth chainring; their climbing gear (42 to 46) corresponds exactly to the old 40 to 44 combination – both have a gear ratio of 0,91. So the 13th sprocket does actually make a difference – depending on preference, an additional climbing gear, a significantly higher top gear, or both.

The question remains: what does it all cost – in euros as well as in grams? If you can reuse components like the bottom bracket and brake rotors from your old SRAM groupset, you essentially need four parts or groups: the rear derailleur, the cassette, and the brake system consisting of levers and calipers. The MSRP for everything together is €1.130 (€355 / €215 / 2 x €280), although you can already find it online for around €850.







No weight difference between SRAM Apex mechanical and SRAM Rival AXS 1×13

In terms of weight, there's practically no difference between the mechanical Apex 12 and the electronic Rival 13: The large full-mount derailleur is, of course, significantly heavier than the slender mechanical one (approx. 440 g vs. 280 g), but all the other 13-speed components are considerably lighter. For the lever set with brake hoses and calipers, derailleur, and cassette, you can expect to weigh around 1.600 grams in both cases. With the AXS derailleur, you have to add the battery (+25 g), and with the mechanical one, the derailleur hanger (also +25 g).

Incidentally, the weight difference between SRAM Rival 13 and SRAM Force 13 is also minimal: With the components listed above, you only save around 100 grams with the significantly more expensive groupset (MSRP €1.530, online retail approx. €1.180). However, the carbon cranks of the new SRAM Force E1 are extremely light – compared to the aluminum Rival cranks, you can save around 170 grams, for an additional cost of only about €100.







Weight shouldn't be overemphasized when it comes to gravel bikes, but one thing is certain: even with the SRAM Rival XPLR AXS, a pretty light bike can be built. Including pedals and accessories, the converted Specialized Crux DSW weighs just under nine kilograms, although an older Force carbon crankset was fitted instead of the Rival cranks. That aside, the increase in riding enjoyment and performance is so significant that converting from a mechanical gravel drivetrain is definitely worthwhile – whether it's the SRAM Apex or another brand.

