Shimano GRX-RX717: The Japanese company is following up with a more affordable version of its electronic 1x12 wireless shifting system. It's compatible with current components and features a left-hand shifter that's new to Shimano's lineup.

Attention gravel riders: It's never been so affordable (and easy) to upgrade a drop-bar bike to Di2. With the new Shimano GRX-RX717, the Japanese manufacturer is launching a gravel groupset at the Shimano 105 level, which is compatible with current components, making the switch to the wireless electronic shifting system quite attractive.







Shimano GRX-RX717: the highlights

Affordable electronic Di2 shifting system for gravel bikes

Lever shape borrowed from the Shimano 105.

A neutral, pure left-hand brake lever is suitable for unicycle setups with road bike components.

Prices (RRP for Germany): Rear derailleur 414,95 euros, Di2 lever right 244,95 euros, brake lever left 204,95 euros







Essentially, the new groupset consists of familiar components, following the same approach Shimano took with the GRX-RX827: While its rear derailleur is based on the XT derailleur from mountain bikes, the new RD-RX717-SGS uses the electronic derailleur from Shimano Deore. Both derailleurs share features such as impact protection and the compact "Shadow ES" design, which is intended to prevent ground contact on rough terrain.

Impact protection and impact recovery

The new derailleur also flexes inwards upon hard impacts and then automatically realigns itself to the gear previously engaged ("impact recovery"). And, as with the familiar off-road Di2 derailleurs, the battery is located under a securely locking cover. The RD-RX717-SGS is slightly simpler in its construction and a bit heavier than the 827 derailleur. The new derailleur is also compatible with the 10-51 12-speed cassette, adopted from the MTB segment, which features gear ratios in two-tooth increments in the higher gear range.







New controls in racing bike design

The matching "controls" (i.e., shift/brake levers) are based on those of the Shimano 105 Di2, the most affordable electronic road bike groupset. Their shape is therefore fundamentally different from the familiar electronic GRX lever. The new lever set features the familiar reach adjustment; the right wireless shift lever is powered by two button cell batteries located under a flap at the top of the lever's knob. The left lever is a dedicated brake lever and a true innovation in the Shimano lineup: a brake lever shaped like a road bike lever was previously unavailable, opening up unprecedented possibilities, particularly for cyclocross bikes. Now, with a Di2 road bike derailleur and an 11-36 cassette, it's possible to create a 1x cyclocross setup, whereas cyclocross riders using Shimano components were previously limited to a double chainring configuration. The lever is available with GRX branding or the Shimano logo, depending on the desired combination.

Easy combination via app

Speaking of "combining": The components in the Di2 system are compatible with each other, making it easy to reuse existing parts or to pair the derailleur and shifters as desired – the E-Tube Project app allows you to do this and also configure the shifter button assignments. The brake calipers of the current drop-bar groupsets are also compatible with the new shifters – so anyone wanting to convert their gravel bike from mechanical to electronic GRX doesn't even need to install new brake lines.







The new GRX-RX717 undercuts its larger 827 sibling by almost 20% in price: According to importer Paul Lange & Co., the rear derailleur costs €414,95 – plus battery (€63,95) and charger (€56,95) – the right STI lever €244,95, and the left brake lever €204,95 (each without hose and caliper). This totals around €865, while the combined price of the corresponding RX827 components is approximately €1.040. Shimano's internationally advertised prices are somewhat lower; the parts are likely to cost even less in (online) retail.

The manufacturer's specifications list the rear derailleur as weighing 494 grams, while the shifters weigh 212 and 188 grams respectively. This makes the rear derailleur just under 50 grams heavier than the RX827 version. The lower price of the groupset shouldn't result in a significant weight penalty. This also makes the new Shimano GRX-RX717 attractive – both for those looking to upgrade their bikes and for those installing it on complete bikes with the new components.







bike.shimano.com