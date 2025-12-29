Test / Giant Tactal Pro: Giant is no longer just known for bicycles, but is consistently expanding its accessory portfolio. The Tactal Pro positions itself as a sporty contact point for riders who want to know what's happening beneath their wheels. We tested whether the slim single-lock-on grip manages the balancing act between direct feedback and necessary grip, or whether it transmits too many impacts on rough terrain.

Dimensions and shape: Giant Tactal Pro

Diameter: 31 mm

31 mm Length: 132 mm

132 mm Weight 112 g

112 g Available colors: Black, red, earth tone (brown)

The Tactal Pro from industry giant Giant features a single-lock-on design. A striking feature is the extremely narrow clamping ring on the inside. This is a clever solution, as it allows almost the entire 132 mm length to remain usable as an effective gripping surface – a detail that many other manufacturers often overlook.

With a diameter of 31 mm, the grip is on the slimmer side. It's only available in this one size, clearly limiting the target audience to riders with average-sized hands or a preference for thinner diameters. The surface is a technical mix: Giant combines classic ribs with a diamond pattern, interrupted by crossbars to enhance grip. Priced at just under €30, the grip sits comfortably in the middle of the pack compared to other grips tested and is available in three colors, with the earth tone likely to complement current trail riding outfits.







On the trail: Our test impressions

In practice, the Tactal Pro immediately reveals its character: it's not a watered-down touring grip, but a tool designed for sporty riding. The ribs on the top are deliberately kept short. In other words, you don't sink in too deeply, there's no spongy feeling like you get with long-ribbed comfort grips. Instead, the grip provides very direct, unfiltered feedback from the terrain. If you want to know whether you're riding over roots or rocks, this is the grip for you.

The highlight is undoubtedly the rubber compound. The material feels extremely soft, almost sticky. Even without gloves or in wet conditions, your hand practically clings to the grip. The integrated crossbars in the diamond pattern further enhance this effect and effectively prevent your hand from twisting. Ergonomically, the grip is largely round, but becomes slightly thicker towards the ends and the lock ring. This greatly aids in finding your way around the grip in the heat of battle – you can immediately feel where the handle ends without having to look.







Where there is light, there is also shadow: The outer surface is not separately protected. The soft rubber grip extends completely over the handlebar end. If the bike is set down roughly, hits a wall, or is crashed, this area is very susceptible to cracks and wear.