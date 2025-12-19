Test / Fox 34 SL Factory: It wasn't that long ago that 100 mm of travel was the absolute benchmark for XC bikes. But the increasingly demanding courses in the professional circuit have led to longer suspension travel ranges, and top performers like the Specialized Epic, Scott Spark, and BMC Fourstroke now all come with 120 mm as standard. The ever-growing down-country category, with its downhill-optimized XC bikes, is also gaining popularity. Suspension manufacturer Fox is responding to this trend with the Fox 34 SL, an optimized successor to the proven 34 Stepcast. We were able to test the 130 mm version extensively on various bikes.

Fox 34 SL Factory – Bye Stepcast

With this update, Fox is abandoning the Stepcast concept for the 34, a design that aimed to save weight through large cutouts at the bottom of the stanchions. To keep the weight at the front as low as possible, Fox is now taking a different approach. Software was used to identify specific areas on the fork where weight could be saved. One such area was the fork crown. Clearly visible from the outside, milled recesses have been created here, resulting in significant weight reduction. Furthermore, the crown has been anodized instead of painted, yielding additional weight savings.







The Fox 34 SL with 130 mm of travel is therefore only a few grams heavier than its predecessor, the Stepcast version. Compared to the old Fox 34 Grip, it saves over 300 g, and the SL variant is also available with 130 mm of travel, making the fork interesting for some lightweight trail bikes. In comparison to its main competitor, the SID (Here in the testThe new RockShox fork is only slightly heavier, but offers 10mm more travel. With a shortened steerer tube and star nut installed, we measured 1.563 grams.

Despite the extensive milling work, Fox states that the fork has 17% more torsional stiffness than its predecessor, the Fox 34 Stepcast. Tire clearance and minimum brake rotor size have also been improved. The chassis now accommodates 2,5" tires (previously 2,4") and the brake mount is designed for rotors with a diameter of 180 mm or larger.







To properly utilize the additional suspension travel, longer stanchions are used. This increases the overlap of the guide bushings and improves stability, especially under high lateral loads. At the same time, this results in a more consistent response under load. The fork is less prone to binding or jamming and operates more smoothly.

For damping, Fox continues to rely on the GRIP SL and GRIP X cartridges (which we tested). The EVOL air spring, however, has been redesigned. Thanks to the modified design without the step-cast cutout and the longer stanchions, the air volume on both sides of the air chamber increases. This is intended to make the fork more sensitive and provide more controlled behavior throughout its travel. Channels now also contribute to this improvement, allowing the air in the lower leg to flow from bottom to top and back again during every compression and rebound movement. These channels are visible and palpable as thickenings on the inside of the fork lower leg. This, too, is meant to improve the fork's performance. And it was noticeable. It also makes sense: especially during hard, fast impacts, the air in the lower part of the lower leg is heavily compressed, so it barely has enough room to rise and thus acts as a second, stiffer air spring. This behavior is now said to be a thing of the past.







More on this, as well as on stiffness and tire clearance, can be found in the practical section. The air cap cover has also been redesigned and now features an interface for a standard cassette tool – a small but practical detail for improved serviceability.

Fox 34 SL Factory – Setup

The installation on our test bike went smoothly and without any complications. However, anyone still using a 160 mm brake rotor on the front of their XC bike will have to say goodbye to it, as the new Fox fork is designed directly for at least 180 mm rotors. On the other hand, this also saves you the cost of an adapter if you're already using a 180 mm rotor. The wheel is mounted with the weight-optimized Kabolt SL axle, which doesn't require a quick-release skewer – a sensible choice for this fork. Air pressure and rebound damping (low-speed) are, as usual, quick and easy to adjust.







The ability to adjust the compression damping separately for high and low speed is something less common among racing riders. However, for those willing to delve into the details, it allows for perfect tuning, while those who prefer can simply use the other cartridge. Naturally, the air volume can also be finely adjusted using tokens. I find this particularly useful, for example, when harmonizing the characteristics of the fork and rear suspension. Incidentally, all the click stops are clearly defined, and everything operates smoothly and precisely.

Fox 34 SL Factory – On the trail

We tested the fork on two bikes: a Specialized Epic Evo full-suspension bike and a Marin Pine Mountain hardtail. The look is truly impressive and distinctive. As expected from a top-of-the-line Fox fork, the workmanship and feel, including all the small parts, are flawless.







Right off the bat: the 34 SL delivers a really good overall performance. We were certainly very impressed with its handling. What we couldn't understand was the manufacturer's limitation of tire clearance to 2,5 inches. We tried various tires, and even a 2.6-inch Maxxis Icon on a rim with a 30mm internal width leaves so much room that even wider tires could probably be mounted without any problems.







The Grip X damping system allows for adjustments to suit virtually any type of rider. While there was some demand for a lockout, the 34 SL with Grip SL damping provides that. Anyone demanding maximum performance from their down-country suspension will definitely be happy with the Fox 34 SL Grip X. It's clearly not a pure XC fork, but rather a top-notch fork for lightweight trail bikes. It offers a truly buttery-smooth and plush ride, but can also be set up to be firmer. When rider weight, the number of spacers, and air pressure are properly matched, it's incredibly responsive without excessive sagging in any situation, and it eagerly handles even fast and hard impacts.

The only minor criticism: depending on the brakes used, it can chatter under hard braking. Okay, if a rider weighing well over 100 kg and a Shimano SLX four-piston brake with a 203 mm rotor can cause the fork to chatter on a steep descent, then it's only an issue for a very few riders, we thought. But unfortunately, that's not the case. Even on our tester Joseph's Specialized Epic Evo, a cross-country racer and touring cyclist weighing 80 kg, noticeable chatter could be produced under hard braking. It's not a disaster, and we've seen this before in certain situations over the past few years. Its direct competitor, the RockShox SID, doesn't exhibit this weakness in direct comparison, but its suspension performance isn't quite as good. However, the Fox 34 SL responds very willingly and directly to changes in direction.