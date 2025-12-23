Test / Ergon GDH Team: Ergon is aiming for the top step of the podium with the GDH Team – developed in the Downhill World Cup in collaboration with stars like Vali Höll. But is this performance grip only for racers, or is it also suitable for enduro and trail bikes? We tested the "Made in Germany" grip for durability, damping, and ergonomics.

Dimensions and shape: Ergon GDH Team

Diameter: 32 mm (varying due to ergonomic shaping)

32 mm (varying due to ergonomic shaping) Length: 132 mm

132 mm Weight 116 g

116 g Price: €39,95

With the GDH Team, Ergon delves deep into its bag of technological tricks, delivering what is essentially the "Formula 1" grip of its own lineup. Unlike what we've often come to expect from the Koblenz-based company, this model forgoes pronounced wings and instead opts for a rounded shape for maximum freedom of movement. Nevertheless, the grip is anything but a simple tube: Ergon employs a complex multi-zone texture. So-called "finger blocks" provide grip at the top, while the bottom features an aggressive friction zone for the thumb.

The grip is only offered in one size, which settles at a diameter of approximately 32 mm. The design, however, is ingenious: the grip is slightly slimmer on the inside to provide more space for the hand, while it gains a little volume towards the outside. A small internal stop (flange) serves as tactile feedback for hand positioning. The workmanship – typical of "Made in Germany" – is of the highest quality. The wide, high-quality lockring holds the grip securely, even if it takes up a little more space than minimalist competitors. The bar end plugs are separate and must be pressed in – a stable, albeit somewhat more forceful, solution during installation.







On the trail: Our test impressions

While described on paper as a pure downhill tool, the Ergon GDH Team quickly proves itself in practice to be a potent all-rounder that also performs well on enduro or trail bikes. The most striking feature is its intuitive ergonomics: your hand practically falls onto the grip and, thanks to the internal stop and the well-thought-out shape, immediately finds its ideal position. You never feel the need to readjust your grip or reposition your hand.

In terms of rubber compound, Ergon uses its "GravityControl Rubber." Although advertised as "extra soft," the grip doesn't feel spongy or extremely sticky on the handlebars, as is the case with some competitors (e.g., Peaty's). Instead, it offers a defined, medium-soft pressure point. The result is an excellent balance: The grip effectively filters out vibrations without sacrificing crucial feedback from the road surface—it's not a "dead" damper, but also not a rock-hard racer that hammers every pebble into your palms.







The textured surface with its diamond pattern and special zones provides massive grip, but has its drawbacks for those who prefer not to wear gloves. Those who like to ride barefoot might find the structure somewhat rough. With gloves, however, the tread interlocks perfectly and ensures absolute control, even on rough terrain.