Corratec Allroad C2 review: The second version of this carbon gravel bike comes with new frame designs, current component standards, and solid components. Numerous mounting options and a 2x12 drivetrain suggest its use as a touring bike, although its handling characteristics are quite sporty.

The Alpine manufacturer has significantly modernized its Corratec Allroad C (for "Carbon"): The current model features a new frame that differs in many details from its (still listed) predecessor. The brand's signature curved top tube is gone, along with its flat, streamlined look; instead, the new frame boasts subtle aerodynamic features such as the lower-mounted chainstays. Also new compared to the previous model is the complete integration of cables and hoses, resulting in a clean, uncluttered appearance; the fully integrated seat clamp, operated from below with a 4mm Allen key, is another elegant touch.

Corratec Allroad C: the highlights







Modernized carbon frame with UDH mount and many mounting options

Completely internal cables and lines

Solid components including Shimano GRX 2x12 and Mavic wheelset

Price 3.299 euros, weight 9,93 kg

The new C2 is now compatible with all possible drivetrains: The switch to the UDH standard allows for model variants with SRAM 1x13; the front derailleur mount can be removed, and of course, a double chainring setup like the one in the test configuration is possible. The change to a downward-sloping right chainstay is still unusual – this somewhat outdated feature was originally intended to create space for wide tires and two chainrings, but it works just fine without it. The fork is no longer tightly fitted into the head tube, but instead features threaded holes for rack mounts.







Many mounting points and a certain similarity to the racing bike

The Corratec also boasts numerous mounting points, hinting at another facet of its intended use: The C2 is explicitly designed for touring; in combination with the standard 40 mm wide tires, mudguards can also be fitted. Wider tires will, of course, also fit in the frame and fork. The steering and riding geometry are balanced and sporty; removing the spacers under the stem of the test bike results in a fairly low handlebar position, revealing another side of the Corratec Allroad C2: Especially when built with Shimano GRX 2x12, it exhibits a certain road bike character, which it also owes to its agile handling and the perceived high frame stiffness. This makes the Corratec exceptionally versatile, meaning the manufacturer doesn't need to offer a separate gravel race bike alongside its all-round model.







In addition to the top-of-the-line Shimano GRX groupset, Corratec has fitted a solid gravel wheelset from the French specialist Mavic, as well as high-quality components such as a carbon handlebar and seatpost. At around 9,9 kilograms, the bike isn't particularly light, which at least speaks to a robust and durable frame. However, the influence of weight on handling shouldn't be overestimated.

Off-road fun at a rather high price

The Corratec Allroad C2 certainly delivers off-road fun – however, it falls short in terms of value for money. The bike from the Bavarian manufacturer is priced similarly to comparable models from top US manufacturers, which, however, often offer superior features like suspension systems and modern details such as downtube storage. Meanwhile, the combination of a carbon frame and Shimano GRX 2x12 is available at significantly lower prices in Germany – for example, in Austria from KTM, where the Gravelator Elite 2x12 costs a mere €2.499, while still offering the added benefit of carbon wheels. Even in its updated form, the Corratec Allroad C2 is likely to struggle in the current market.







www.corratec.com