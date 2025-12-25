Test: The Bosch Performance Line SX is no longer an unknown in the ever-growing segment of light-assist motors. However, even two years after its introduction, this compact drive unit remains a topic that is often misunderstood. With a recent software update that boosts torque to 60 Newton meters and the promise of a hefty 600 watts of peak power, it encroaches, on paper, into territory usually reserved for the "bigger" motors. We dragged the motor back into the lab for the 2025/2026 season, dissected the power curves, and tested on the trails whether the combination of low torque and high power translates into real-world performance.

The technical basis: Bosch Performance Line SX

Before we delve into the new measurements and test rides, a sober look at the hardware is worthwhile. The Performance Line SX marks Bosch's entry into the world of lightweight e-mountain bikes, e-gravel bikes, and modern urban bikes. With the motor itself weighing around two kilograms, Bosch is making a clear statement against its own heavyweight CX-class motors, saving almost a kilogram in weight. The housing is made of magnesium, has a compact design, and allows for frame constructions that are visually less distinguishable from unmotorized bicycles.







When it comes to batteries, the vast majority of manufacturers rely on the CompactTube 400. Weighing around two kilograms and with a capacity of 400 watt-hours, it strikes the sweet spot between range and the handling advantages of its low weight. Those wanting more can theoretically upgrade to 600 or even 800 watt-hours – an option that, unfortunately, remains a rarity in the current market offerings in conjunction with the Bosch SX. For most SX riders, the PowerMore 250 Range Extender will therefore be the constant companion for long days in the saddle. This water bottle-sized auxiliary battery docks with the charging port, weighs 1,6 kilograms, and significantly extends the riding range.







The ecosystem: Bosch leverages its strengths

One area where Bosch now offers little room for maneuver is the peripherals. The SX also utilizes the full modular "Smart System" principle. From the minimalist System Controller in the top tube to the wireless Mini Remote on the handlebars, and on to informative displays like the Kiox 300 or the newer Kiox 400C integrated into the top tube – the integration options are diverse. The combination of the Mini Remote and System Controller or Kiox 400C has become particularly established for sporty e-mountain bikes, as it keeps the cockpit clean and is less exposed in the event of a crash.

Connectivity via the eBike Flow app continues to set standards in customization. The numerous support levels can be fine-tuned not only in terms of strength, but also in terms of dynamics and maximum torque (for detailed analysis). Only direct communication with Garmin devices via ANT+ remains a pipe dream for many users; here Bosch continues to do things its own way and refers to its own app solution for data collection.







Laboratory analysis: The mystery of the 600 watts

Let's address the elephant in the room – or rather, the number 600. Bosch advertises the SX with a peak output of up to 600 watts. Anyone familiar with the physics of electric motors will be puzzled: How does a 2-kilogram motor with a nominal torque of 55 (now 60) Nm generate power that is almost on par with a Performance Line CX? Our recent test bench run at PT Labs provides the answer.

Our measurements reveal a nuanced picture that is essential for understanding this drive system. At a "normal" cadence of 75 revolutions per minute (rpm) and moderate rider effort, the SX behaves unobtrusively. The power curve flattens out at approximately 320 watts of mechanical output. This is a solid value for a light-assist motor, but it's a far cry from the promised 600 watts. Have the marketing departments exaggerated here?







The secret lies in the cadence.

No, but they do add a special touch to the performance that you need to know about. The Bosch SX rewards effort. Our cadence curves impressively demonstrate: the faster the crank turns, the more power the system delivers. While classic full-power motors often run out of steam at low speeds, the SX only really starts to come alive at 90 rpm. The curve rises steadily and only reaches its peak beyond a cadence of 110 rpm.







To unleash the mystical 600 watts (or, in our measurements, just under 560 watts of pure motor power), a specific situation is required: a so-called dynamic boost. We were able to reproduce this scenario on the test bench by abruptly increasing the cadence from 70 to 140 rpm and simultaneously boosting the rider's own power output to 250 watts. At this moment, the software opens the floodgates. For a limited time, the power curve shoots upwards and briefly even exceeds the values ​​we measured with some CX motors in their standard settings.

This is not a bug, but a feature. Bosch has programmed the SX to deliver peak performance precisely when the rider intuitively demands it: on short, steep climbs or technical sections where you automatically downshift and increase your cadence.







Thermal Management: A Dance on the Volcano

Where a lot of energy is converted in a small space, heat is generated. Derating – the reduction of power to protect against overheating – is a critical issue with compact light-assist motors. In our standardized load test (250 watts of power output, 75 rpm cadence), the SX exhibited behavior that we would describe as "typical of Bosch": there is no hard cut-off, but rather a smooth fade-out of power.

After about ten to fifteen minutes under full load, the curve begins to decline slowly. The power loss is around 10 to 15 percent. This is hardly noticeable in practice, but the thermal imaging reveals what's happening inside. In our test, the magnesium housing reached temperatures of up to 100 degrees Celsius. This shows that the motor is operating at its absolute limit. Our test bike, an Orange Phase Evo, had an aluminum frame, which facilitates heat dissipation. With a carbon frame, which offers better thermal insulation, derating could occur earlier and more noticeably. Anyone planning to climb long Alpine passes in Turbo mode in the height of summer at 30 degrees Celsius and with a system weight of 90 kilograms should schedule breaks – the SX will need them. Especially since we conducted our standardized test at a cadence of 75, which is not optimal for the SX. Those who ride for longer periods at a higher cadence (and thus higher power output) will reach the red zone more quickly.







Practical test: Bosch Performance Line SX

Enough theory. How does this technically complex interplay of cadence, boost, and software feel on the trail? Over the years, we've tested the system in a wide variety of terrain, from flowing trails in low mountain ranges to rocky climbs.

Driving feel and responsiveness

Here, Bosch's years of experience truly shine. The responsiveness is sensational. The motor is practically glued to the pedal. There's no perceptible delay between crank movement and motor assistance. The system feels organic, predictable, and extremely easy to modulate. Especially on technical uphill sections, where traction is more important than brute force, the SX is a force to be reckoned with. Features like "Extended Boost" (the motor's brief after-run when you stop pedaling to roll over an obstacle) work just as precisely in eMTB mode as on its big brother, the CX.







The update to 60 Newton meters

Does the update to 60 Nm and the increase in maximum support to 400 percent make a difference? Yes and no. Anyone expecting the SX to suddenly become a CX will be disappointed. On flat terrain or moderate inclines, the difference is marginal and almost negligible. However, in critical situations, such as when you're struggling uphill in a slightly too high gear, the update offers noticeably more reserves. It's not a game-changer that redefines the motor's character, but it sharpens its profile and makes the drive system more forgiving at the limit.

Who is this engine for?

The Bosch SX is the light-assist motor that comes closest to a full-power drive – provided you're willing to work for it. It demands an active riding style. "Lazy shifting" is punished. Anyone trying to power uphill at a cadence of 60 rpm will be mercilessly left wanting. The motor needs revs like a race car. Those coming from a classic mountain bike and who ride in a sporty style will love the SX. It rewards fitness and clean shifting with an addictive responsiveness. However, those coming from an e-bike and looking for a "shuttle" feel will be disappointed.

Acoustics and efficiency: light and shadow

No test is without its flaws, and with the SX, these can be quite significant, depending on personal sensitivity. One issue is the noise under load. The motor is audible. It hums more brightly and prominently than the new CX (Gen 5), but remains quieter than the old Gen 4. On climbs, it's a constant acoustic companion.







However, what many riders find far more annoying is the rattling noise on descents. Due to its design, the freewheel of the SX unit tends to produce a metallic clacking sound when encountering impacts. This phenomenon varies in volume depending on the frame's resonance, but it's almost always present. For purists seeking a quiet bike for experiencing nature, this is a real drawback.

The SX shows two sides when it comes to efficiency. Those who ride it at high cadences and not at its performance limit will appreciate its surprisingly economical drive system. With the 400 Wh battery, impressive ranges of 1.500 More elevation gain and more are possible. However, if you force the motor into low cadences while constantly using high support levels (Turbo), efficiency plummets. The motor then operates outside its optimal efficiency range and virtually drains the small battery. Again, the rider is the decisive factor for range.