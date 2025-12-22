Founded in France in 1976, Decathlon's mission is to make sport accessible to everyone. The brand develops a large portion of its products in-house, from the initial concept to rigorous testing under real-world conditions. Particularly in the cycling sector, Decathlon, with its own Rockrider brand, focuses on bikes and accessories designed with practicality and user-centricity in mind. Bikepacking bags are also part of their portfolio and are specifically designed for multi-day adventures. The focus is clearly on durable and stable construction: robust materials and a well-thought-out design ensure the bags are suitable even for demanding and challenging terrain. Our bikepacking test series put the bags through their paces; our review reveals whether they lived up to these expectations.

Handlebar bag ADVT 900

The Rockrider ADVT 900 handlebar bag consists of two separately available components: a handlebar mount and the dry bag. The mount is robustly constructed, uses durable materials, and features sturdy metal hooks and spacers that ensure a secure hold on the handlebars – although these cannot be removed. The waterproof dry bag offers a variable volume of 5 to 15 liters, is very generously sized, and has a practical vent valve for easily releasing excess air. Thanks to its IPX6 certification, the contents remain dry even in heavy rain. In our test, the handlebar bag made a very solid and durable impression, which is evident, among other things, in the metal fasteners. Mounting it to the bike is stable and reliable; no problems arose during the test ride. However, we noticed that the metal hooks, in combination with the straps, don't always thread smoothly through the eyelets, making attachment and removal somewhat cumbersome.

Technical data:







Dimensions: 60 20 x x 30 cm

Weight: 730g

Packing volume: 15 l

Top tube bag ADVT 900

The Rockrider ADVT 900 top tube bag is a compact bikepacking bag with a volume of approximately 1 liter, specifically designed for direct mounting on the top tube. Its construction features welded seams, giving it a high level of water resistance (IPX3) and reliable protection against splashes and rain. The material feels robust and suitable for everyday use without being too heavy. The bag can be attached to the bike in several ways: it offers multiple attachment points for securing it to the frame with Velcro straps and is also designed for screw mounting. The Fidlock magnetic closure is particularly practical, working very well in our tests and allowing for quick and easy access to the contents – even while riding. On our test ride, we used the Velcro strap option; this mounting method is adequate for flat terrain but shows weaknesses on rougher surfaces, as the bag's slightly curved bottom provides less contact area and therefore sits less securely on the top tube. For more demanding routes, we therefore clearly recommend the screw connection, which offers significantly more support.

Technical data:







Dimensions: 25 11,5 x x 5 cm

Weight: 125g

Packing volume: 1 l

Frame bag ADVT 900

The ADVT 900 waterproof frame bag is a practical bikepacking bag designed for the frame area. Made from robust polyester and welded for durability, it's impervious to rain and splashes. While the construction is solid and serves its purpose well, it doesn't quite reach the level of top-of-the-line models. However, Decathlon has incorporated many clever details into the design: the bag offers flexible attachment points, allowing for individual positioning on the frame. The small inner pocket for keys or a pump holder is particularly handy, providing quick access. One minor drawback: the bag only opens from one side; there's no additional flat pocket on the other. On our test ride, however, the bag sat securely and firmly on the frame and proved to be a reliable companion for longer tours.

Technical data:







Dimensions: 41 25,1 x x 5,9 cm

Weight: 264g

Packing volume: 6 l

ADVT 900 saddlebag

Like the handlebar bag, the saddlebag consists of two separate components: the mounting bracket and the pack, both of which must be purchased separately. The mounting bracket is made of robust, durable material and has a solid construction, which, while adding a bit of weight, clearly prioritizes stability. The attachment point on the seatpost is particularly striking: guided through a rubber block, two double Velcro straps, combined with sturdy metal eyelets, secure the bag firmly to the saddle. This is secure, but not exactly lightweight. Similar to the handlebar bag, the pack can be easily compressed and offers enough space to store a considerable amount of gear. The small mesh pocket on top is practical, allowing quick access to small items. However, the metal hooks can again be a bit of a nuisance when handling the bag: sometimes they slide through the eyelets smoothly, other times they catch, occasionally making loading and unloading a bit difficult. Overall, though, the saddlebag can be attached very securely, and on our test ride, it easily withstood all the stresses, and the pack stayed firmly in place. Overall, the combination of robustness, secure fastening and practical pack sack is impressive, even if the weight might be a slight disadvantage for some.

Technical data:





