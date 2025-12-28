Miss Grape, an Italian company, has been developing bikepacking bags since 2012 for those who take their gear off-road. Born from the founders' own ambition to create durable and reliable bags, the brand now stands for high-quality, functional equipment with a clean, modern design. Their core strengths lie in the careful selection of materials, thoughtful construction, and handcrafted production in Italy. Miss Grape places great emphasis on durability, repairability, and a minimalist design without unnecessary details. The brand is also committed to sustainability, focusing on long-lasting products and resource-efficient production to create bikepacking gear that will last for many years.

ILCOSO and Moon IC

The Miss Grape ILCOSO handlebar bag mount offers clear advantages for bikepacking setups: it frees up hand space and can be mounted on both drop and flat handlebars, positioning the bag closer to the head tube for improved control while riding. Made from reinforced PA6 polyamide and anodized aluminum, the mount offers a good combination of elasticity, strength, and relatively low weight. It can accommodate bags with a maximum recommended diameter of approximately 19 cm and a load of up to 3 kg, and is compatible with handlebars with a 31,8 mm diameter and a minimum reach of 83 mm. Mounting options include both short and long clamps, depending on whether additional devices such as lights or GPS are to be integrated into the handlebar. Installation is quick and easy: the mount is attached to the handlebars with screws and straps, and thanks to the QR code installation video, the process is easy to follow – even for beginners.







The Miss Grape Moon IC is a compact handlebar bag specifically designed for the ILCOSO handlebar bag mount, suitable for urban, road, and gravel riding. It features a partially rigid construction and utilizes a weather-resistant fabric made of nylon 420 and polyester 300 with a water-repellent PU coating (10.000 mm water column). A sturdy inner core provides the bag with shape and structure. The bag can be quickly mounted and just as easily removed using the securely sewn-on Velcro strap or the ILCOSO buckle closure, making it very practical for everyday use. Additionally, it offers small, open mesh pockets on the sides, ideal for storing energy bar wrappers or other small items while riding. The material and workmanship appear high-quality and robust, and in our test, the combination made a very stable impression: the mount and bag remained securely in position at all times and provided reliable support, even on longer, rough sections of road.

Technical specifications Moon IC:

Dimensions: 26,5 11,5 x x 11,5 cm

Weight: 252 g

Packing volume: 2,3 l







Big Node 2H

The Miss Grape Big Node 2H, a generously sized top tube bag, is designed for riders who want extra storage space directly on the frame. It's also available with Velcro only, but for our test, we used the combination of screws and an additional Velcro closure. The Velcro can be mounted in two positions, and there are also multiple attachment points for the screws – a definite plus, as it allows for flexible positioning of the bag on the bike. High-quality, robust materials with a water-repellent coating are used; while the bag isn't completely waterproof, it's well-suited for everyday use and longer tours. Plastic inserts help maintain the Big Node 2H's shape, and the zipper opens wide for easy access. Inside, a small divider prevents small items from sliding around. However, we would have liked a base insert, as the contents aren't protected from the screw heads. During the test ride, we deliberately loaded the bag heavily, as we were skeptical whether it would work without additional Velcro straps on the fork steerer tube: The test was passed, the bag sat securely and stably.

Technical data:

Dimensions: 40 9 x x 5,5 cm

Weight: 179 g

Packing volume: 1,8 l







Internode 3 Waterproof

For road and gravel riding, the Internode 3 Waterproof offers a sturdy frame bag that is only reinforced at the top where it meets the frame, while the sides and bottom remain flexible – depending on the load, this can cause it to bulge slightly. The variable positioning options for the Velcro straps on the top tube are a plus, while the permanently sewn-on down tube straps and the somewhat unstable clamps, whose attachment is not designed like the top tube straps, are less convincing. The bag is waterproof, thanks to an integrated membrane that reliably protects the contents, and the large zipper with a pull tab allows for easy access even while riding. Overall, the Internode 3 fulfills its purpose, but additional features such as extra internal pockets or a side pocket are missed.

Technical data:

Dimensions: 41 16 x x 7 cm

Weight: 179 g

Packing volume: 3 l







Cluster 7 Waterproof

Miss Grape offers a wide range of saddlebags designed for various road and bikepacking purposes. The Cluster 7 Waterproof is specifically aimed at riders looking for a compact yet spacious bag for longer tours. It attaches to the seatpost with a Velcro strap: while the strap appears robust, the overall construction isn't exceptional. However, the rest of the bag impresses with high-quality materials and solid workmanship. A membrane is incorporated to ensure waterproofing. During our test ride, the contents stayed securely in place, thanks in particular to the vertical strap, which allows for effective compression and tightening of the bag. The eyelets on the top also provide a very practical feature, allowing for the attachment of additional gear.

Technical data:

Dimensions: 44 16 x x 14 cm

Weight: 256 g

Packing volume: 7 l