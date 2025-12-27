Test / BBB Python: If you're meticulous about saving every gram when building your bike and crave unfiltered feedback on the trail, the BBB Python is practically a must-have. At under €24 and with minimal weight, this grip clearly positions itself in the race category. We put the Python's "scale-like" grip to the test to find out if it delivers the necessary bite or if comfort suffers.

Dimensions and shape: BBB Python

Weight 82 g

Diameter: 30 mm

Length: 142 mm

Price: €23,95

At just 82 grams, the Python BHG 95 is the absolute lightest grip in our test field – a figure that will particularly appeal to marathon racers and cross-country riders. Its design is consistently geared towards racing: with a diameter of 30 mm, the grip is very slim. In contrast, its generous length of 142 mm offers plenty of room for even wide hands or allows for variations in grip position.







Visually, the Python lives up to its name. The surface features a hexagonal structure strongly reminiscent of scales, extending across the entire grip area. Constructionally, BBB has opted for a classic lock-on mechanism with a screw clamp. An interesting detail is the exterior: it's coated in plastic, intended to protect the grip from drops or contact with rough walls – practical, even if the overall finish appears more robust than elegant.

On the trail: Our test impressions

Picking up the Python, one thing becomes immediately clear: this isn't for those seeking comfort who like to bury their hands in soft rubber. The grip is firm, direct, and offers virtually no cushioning. The thin rubber and hard core ensure that every pebble and root is transmitted to the rider almost unfiltered. This isn't for everyone – but those who crave maximum, direct feedback from the front wheel will be completely satisfied.







The grip itself is excellent thanks to the hexagonal "scale" structure. The hexagonal shapes practically mold themselves to the palm, effectively preventing hand twisting. This works reliably both with and without gloves, although the rubber compound is on the harder side. The Python remains grippy even in wet conditions, making it a dependable companion in adverse weather.

Ergonomics are a matter of personal preference and heavily dependent on hand size. For riders with very large hands, the 30 mm diameter might feel a touch too thin – there simply isn't enough volume for a secure grip. Conversely, those with small hands or who generally prefer thin grips will benefit from the direct connection to the handlebars. The width is a definite plus: at 142 mm, there's plenty of room, and even those who grip far out on the handlebars will find a defined end thanks to the plastic end caps, although the feel of these caps isn't the most pleasant.