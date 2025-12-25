Test / Acid Disrupt: Acid has long since emancipated itself from being solely Cube's house brand and now delivers accessories that also look great on other bikes. With the Disrupt, the Upper Palatinate-based company is throwing its weight behind a product that is not only "Made in Germany" but also boasts an exciting tool integration feature and a competitive price. Our test reveals whether the concept works on the trail and how the aggressive texture feels.

Dimensions and shape: Acid Disrupt

Diameter: 30,5 mm & 32,5 mm

Length: 138 mm

Weight 102 g

Available colors: 5 variants (from grey/black to orange)

Anyone who picks up the Disrupt for the first time will quickly realize: nothing has been left to chance. Acid offers the grip in two diameters (30,5 mm and 32,5 mm) to accommodate different hand sizes – we mostly used the thicker version. The workmanship is impeccable and underscores the "Made in Germany" quality promise. A technical highlight is hidden under the end cap: thanks to the so-called GILink, compatible Acid multitools can be stored and screwed directly into the handlebar end. The grip is attached classically and securely via a lockring, which is relatively wide.







On the trail: Our test impressions

In practice, the Acid Disrupt immediately reveals its character: it's a workhorse. The rubber compound offers good grip, but avoids the excessively sticky feel common to some competitors. Instead, Acid focuses on structure. Soft ridges on the inner clamping ring provide noticeable damping and effectively filter out high-frequency vibrations without feeling spongy – a clever move for comfort.

On the outside, things get more technical: Here, a classic pattern is used, whose ribs spring up under pressure and practically bite into the palm of your hand. This provides enormous grip, but it's not for the faint of heart. Without gloves, the aggressive ribbing takes some getting used to at first. With gloves, however, control over the cockpit is absolutely first-class.







Those who prefer a wide grip will notice that the handle thickens slightly towards the end – ergonomically sound to avoid pressure points. The GILink system works perfectly in theory, but in practice, our test model initially required considerable force to unscrew the caps for the tool holder. However, once the mechanism is working smoothly, this feature is a real plus for anyone who dislikes wearing a backpack.