Product news: The launch of the Zefal Deflector FM40 MTB front mudguard couldn't have been timed better. In keeping with the current foul weather—and with a few months of rain still ahead—the new mudguard is designed to provide effective protection against water and mud splashes. The Deflector FM40 is designed for extra-wide tires up to 3,0".

The Deflector FM40 mudguard can be attached to the suspension fork of mountain bikes or e-bikes to effectively protect the bike and rider from water and mud splashes. The rubberized Velcro straps make installation simple, effective, and universal. The Deflector FM40 is suitable for extra-wide tires up to 3,0" and is made of robust plastic. The side panels are designed to provide unique protection for the fork tubes from dirt.







The mudguard can also be permanently mounted using an adapter for forks with a thread in the triple clamp. Two adapter models are available: the FZ01, compatible with Fox 32, 34, 36, 38, and 40 (2021), AWL, Öhlins, SR Suntour, and Marzocchi (with Fox suspension), and the RZ01 for Rockshox Zeb, Domain (2021), Lyrik, Pike (from 2023), AWL, Recon 35 Gold RL, Silver R, and TK. The price for the MTB front mudguard is €19,95, and it weighs 156 grams.

Specifications

Material: polypropylene

Tire sizes: 27.5″ / 28″ / 29″

Recommended maximum tire width: Up to 3.0″ / 76 mm

Attachment: On the fork with included Velcro straps

Dimensions: 560 x 90 x 170 mm

Optionally available adapters for fixed mounting on the fork (price per adapter 9,95 Euro)

Zefal Deflector FM40 in video







