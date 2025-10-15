Giveaway/Product News: Yuccie is a relatively new e-bike brand from Hamburg, founded with the aim of making urban mobility simple, stylish, and free of superfluous technology. According to the brand, the name stands for "Young Urban Creatives." Essentially, the product is aimed at people who commute or want to get around the city—with a focus on lightness, everyday usability, and aesthetic restraint. We're giving away either a Yuccie Junico Flow or Junico Active.

As an alternative to large, heavyweight, high-performance e-trekking bikes, the Yuccie models feature slimmer technology, reduced energy and performance levels, and an urban design. The two current versions are called Junico Flow and Junico Active.

Similarities of the Yuccie Junico models







The concept of both models is to create an urban e-bike with reduced technical complexity, good everyday functionality and a conscious choice of compromises.

engine & battery

Both bikes utilize a Bafang rear motor combined with a 360 Wh battery mounted in the down tube. The battery is removable, allowing charging off-bike—a feature emphasized over many competitors. The small battery volume was a deliberate choice, reflecting the goal of creating an urban-oriented e-bike with moderate performance.







Design & Construction

The frames of both models are available in trapeze and diamond versions (Flow in two sizes, Active in three) and feature internally routed cables and clean welds. All cables are routed inside the frame under the handlebar stem.

Components & Equipment

Both models use Tektro disc brakes (with good modulation) and mount wide Continental tires (approx. 50 mm) with brown sidewalls for comfort. The handlebars have a more urban design, and the front fender is long for better splash protection. The luggage rack is also from Atran Velo with the AVS (Modular Accessory System). A 70 lux front light is included.







Price & Weight

Both models weigh in the competitive range of around 20 kg. The Flow is priced at around €2.399 and the Active at around €2.499. This positions the Yuccie below many competitors in the urban e-bike class—with the aim of providing the essentials without going overboard.

Digital & security features







Instead of a large display on the handlebars, both models feature a compact display integrated into the top tube, providing only the most essential information. The accompanying app also offers features such as GPS tracking, a motion alert, and the ability to remotely deactivate the motor system.

Despite the many similarities, there are significant differences between Flow and Active that make them interesting for different application scenarios.

Yuccie Junico Flow







The Flow is equipped with an integrated 2-speed automatic system integrated into the Bafang H700 motor. The automatic system selects the shifting point based on parameters such as speed, power, and cadence. This eliminates the need for manual shifting, which can increase comfort, especially in urban riding.

The drive is via a low-maintenance belt drive (instead of a chain) – suitable for clean, quiet and low-maintenance use in everyday life.

The system is designed for relatively flat terrain and urban use. On steeper climbs, the Flow model may reach its limits, as the two-stage system offers less flexibility. The limited cadence on steep terrain can reduce performance. This makes the Flow particularly suitable for everyday urban rides, where large power reserves are less important.







Yuccie Junico Active

In contrast to the Flow, the Active features a traditional 9-speed derailleur with a Tektro shifter and a wide-ratio 11-46 cassette. The motor is a Bafang H305 with 45 Nm, which offers slightly more torque than the Flow model. This combination allows for finer gear shifting and more flexibility when pedaling on varying gradients.







Thanks to the wider gear range, the Active model is also better suited for hillier terrain. Steep climbs are easier to manage with a higher cadence. While the Flow is more geared toward slightly flatter urban areas, the Active can also perform well in terrain with steeper gradients.













With the Yuccie Junico Flow and Yuccie Junico Active Yuccie pursues a clear strategy: away from over-technological development and toward pragmatic urban mobility. The two models share a common foundation in terms of design, features, and lightweight construction, but differ specifically in the choice of gearshift concept and suitability for different terrain types.

The Flow model scores with comfort (automatic gear shifting), belt drive and focus on flat, urban terrain – ideal for users looking for a low-maintenance and easy-to-use e-bike for the city. Active model With its 9-speed chain, higher torque, and wider gear range, it offers more flexibility in mountainous areas while remaining competitive in urban areas.







Overall, both models should appeal to commuters, city dwellers, and everyday users who want a modern, understated e-bike with clear functionality and design. Depending on the environment and personal riding style, one or the other may be a better fit.

Win a Yuccie e-bike of your choice!







We're giving away either a Yuccie Junico Active or Junico Flow. All you have to do is answer the following question correctly!

Legal Yuccie Raffle:

Your email address will only be stored until the end of the raffle and then deleted – unless you sign up for the newsletter. Even in this case, no personal data will be stored. Email addresses or other data will not be shared with third parties (except Yuccie). You can revoke your consent to the newsletter at any time. Your address may only be used by Yuccie for their newsletter and information about their products and will not be shared with third parties. Participation in the raffle is not dependent on your consent to the newsletter. You will receive an email to verify your email address.

The winner will be notified via email and must respond within ten days to confirm their acceptance of the prize. Otherwise, a replacement winner will be drawn. Anyone 18 years of age or older is eligible to participate. Editorial staff and their families are excluded from participation. For technical reasons, delivery can only be made to an address within Germany or Austria. If the product needs to be exported outside the EU, the winner is responsible for clearing customs duties. Click here to visit our privacy policy page with all information on data protection in raffles.







If you have any questions, just send us an email ppgad@pucrs.br

Deadline for participation: November 12, 2025