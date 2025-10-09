Wolf Tooth ALT–CTRL–DEL: The US component manufacturer is entering the clipless pedal business with three new models. For mountain bikers, gravel enthusiasts, and everyone else, this could be the last SPD pedal they treat themselves to – thanks to the "eternal" supply of spare parts.

Wolf Tooth goes clipless: The Minnesota-based component manufacturer has been a major player in the market for specialized MTB and drop bar components for a dozen years. What began in 2013 with innovative one-by chainrings with special tooth profiles has long since evolved into an extremely diverse portfolio, including complex products such as dropper seatposts, as well as components such as bottom brackets, headsets, and (platform) pedals. The latter category is now expanding: The brand now offers three off-road clipless pedals with SPD standards, Wolf Tooth ALT-CTRL-DEL, aimed at different target groups.







Wolf Tooth ALT–CTRL–DEL: Versatile off-road pedals

"CTRL" is the name of a lightweight MTB pedal with a particularly large contact area. "DEL" is an innovative SPD pedal for gravel racing, featuring a single-sided entry and a lightweight design. And "ALT" is a clipless pedal for CX, XC, and gravel, which boasts a robust construction and a large surface area for optimal power transfer despite its comparatively low weight (149 grams per pedal on the editorial scale).

The three clipless pedals share the manufacturer's "right to repair" credo: All individual parts are replaceable, making defects easy to fix. And since Wolf Tooth manufactures almost all of its components in-house, there's no need to worry about running out of spare parts after a few years. The virtually unlimited usability and the "Made in USA" seal are, of course, also reflected in the price, which is €259,99 for all three models.







The new pedals are not only sustainable, but also versatile: With the help of special bushings, which are mounted on the axle together with the ball bearings, the Q-factor of the pedals can be varied by a total of 8 mm – from 51 to 55 or 59 mm. This allows you to, for example, compensate for the Q-factor of different cranksets or adjust the pedals to your individual preferences. Last but not least, Wolf Tooth offers the pedals in various anodized colors – another reason to dare a fresh start between cycling shoes and cranks.







A detailed test will follow soon on Velomotion.de.

www.wolftoothcomponents.com