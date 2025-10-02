Giveaway/Product News: Anyone who wants reliable screwdrivers on the go or in their garage at home will sooner or later end up with Wera. The Bicycle Set 1 is Wera's compact 14-piece bit and ratchet set specifically for bicycle and e-bike applications – small in size, yet surprisingly wide in its range of applications. As a special highlight, we're giving away 20 tool sets!

At a glance – what’s in the Wera Bicycle Set 1?

Cyclops Mini 1 Bit ratchet (¼“, 87 mm) with 60 teeth and 6° return angle – ideal in confined spaces, quick to operate using a thumbwheel.

for the most common bicycle screw connections: 2 / 2,5 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6 / 8mm, T10 and T25, . Two tire levers made of glass fiber reinforced plastic: 9502 (with ¼“ bit holder for light screw connections) and 9503 (with Valve ejector) – can be clicked together and attached to the spoke.

Packed for everyday use

The set comes in a compact, surface-friendly textile folding bagIt fits in a jersey pocket, saddle bag, or backpack and protects frames and parts from scratches—just as important on the road as it is on the bike stand.







Why does the Wera Bicycle Set 1 make sense?

Wide range of profiles: With a 2-8 mm Allen key plus a T10/T25 and PH2 hex key, the set covers typical screws on cockpits, saddles, brakes, derailleurs, thru-axles, and accessories. The T25 hex key is required for many brake discs and clamps; an 8 mm H2 hex key is helpful for some pedals, for example.

Fast & sensitive: The Zyklop Mini 1 delivers true ratcheting speed at a working angle of just 6°—perfect when bottle cages, battery covers, or cables are in the way. The thumbwheel allows for quick screwing, followed by a quick lever movement for tightening.

Tire service well thought out: The fiberglass-reinforced tire levers protect rim flanges; the 9503 also removes valve cores (e.g., for tubeless tires). Smart: One lever lifts, the other hooks onto the spoke, so nothing slips. And: The 9502 has a ¼" bit holder for lighter screw jobs.







The Wera Bicycle Set 1 in practice:

Gravel & Road: Minimal weight, yet all wrench sizes for cockpit/saddle fine-tuning and roadside emergencies.

Minimal weight, yet all wrench sizes for cockpit/saddle fine-tuning and roadside emergencies. MTB & Trail: T25, 4/5/6 mm are long-lasting favorites; the mini ratchet helps with tight guide clamps or ISCG areas.

T25, 4/5/6 mm are long-lasting favorites; the mini ratchet helps with tight guide clamps or ISCG areas. E bike: Covers, holders, displays – often Torx/Allen-head-heavy; the extension makes working on hidden screws easier.

The Wera Bicycle Set 1 is a high-quality mini tool set for anyone who wants to work efficiently and with control while on the go or at home – significantly more precise than multitools without turning into half a workshop. A clear recommendation for touring cyclists, commuters, and weekend mechanics.

Win your Wera Bicycle Set 1 now

We're giving away 20 Wera Bicycle Sets! All you have to do is answer the following question.





