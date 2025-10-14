SRAM training tour with 12 stops in Germany and Austria

Spectrum: SRAM is embarking on a training tour, stopping at a total of twelve locations in Germany and Austria. The program is aimed at workshop and sales staff, who will be provided with valuable practical and sales-relevant knowledge about the SRAM, RockShox, ZIPP, Time, and Hammerhead brands by experienced field guides.

In addition to the training tour, SRAM offers an in-depth training program with the SRAM Technical University (STU) training courses and regular live webinars, ideally combining theory and practice. Those interested in technology will find a perfect fit at the company's Schweinfurt location: In the STU's modern workshop, practice-intensive training courses are held – structured thematically and according to experience levels, in one- to two-day modules.

Starting in mid-October, SRAM will also be expanding its offerings to include interactive live webinars, ideal for refresher training or introductions to new product areas. Participants can ask questions directly and engage in active discussion with the instructors. Registration for the training takes place via the link in the training calendar, which has been emailed to retail partners.

