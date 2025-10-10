Product news: The Shimano CUES Polished Silver special edition combines proven performance with timeless aesthetics. The latest CUES product line has now been expanded to include special components for drop bar handlebars. This special edition allows for a unique yet sophisticated bike design – whether with hydraulic or mechanical disc brakes for drop bars, or in combination with existing flat bar components.

Shimano is expanding the CUES Polished Silver special edition with drop-bar components for gravel and everyday road use. Like their flat-bar counterparts, these are designed to impress with reliability, durability, and smooth shifting. The ergonomic design, inspired by Shimano's top-of-the-line road groupsets, promises comfort and perfect handling – regardless of hand size or grip position. The crankset, cassette, and rear derailleur are combined with the new polished hydraulic DUAL CONTROL levers, brake levers, and flat-mount brake calipers – classic looks, modern technology.







CUES standardizes Shimano's mid-range groupsets and relies on interchangeable components, from pulleys to cassettes and chains. This simplifies service and inventory management. With consistent sprocket spacing across all drivetrain variants, the CUES product line is Shimano's most compatible and versatile component lineup—whether in the mountains, on downhill trails, on forest trails, or in the city. Even riders with flat-bar handlebars can give their bikes a unique look with polished CUES components. The CUES SL-U6000-10R shifter can be combined with BL-MT401 or BL-T4000 brake levers and BR-MT410 or BR-T4000 brake calipers.

Shimano CUES Polished Silver components

RD-U6000 – Polished Silver CUES rear derailleur

10-speed LINKGLIDE

Max. large pinion: 50 T

Medium cage

CS-LG400-10 – Plated Silver Cassette

10-way LINKGLIDE

Gear ratio 11-48 Z

FC-U6030-1 – Polished Silver CUES Crankset





Chainring options: 40T, 42T

Chainline: 50mm

Crank arm lengths: 170 mm, 172.5 mm, 175 mm

DYNAMIC CHAIN ​​ENGAGEMENT+

Two-piece crank: 1 x 11 / 10 / 9-speed

HB / FH-QC400 – Polished Silver hubs

Sealed bearings with contact seal Hydraulic Shimano CUES disc brakes for drop bar handlebars ST-U6030-R – CUES Polished Silver hydraulic DUAL CONTROL lever DUAL CONTROL LEVERS: Ergonomic design with features from SHIMANO's top road bike groups

Shorter lever travel for different hand sizes

Compatible with 10- and 11-speed drivetrains BL-U6030-L – CUES Polished Silver hydraulic brake lever



Same ergonomic design as ST-U6030-R

Special lever design for shorter lever travel BR-U6030 – Shimano CUES Polished Silver hydraulic flat-mount brake caliper For standard 160 mm brake discs

Adapter-free flat-mount design

Lightweight 2-piston construction

