Cycling: Paul Magnier is currently unbeatable. The French sprinter wins the fourth stage of the Tour of Guangxi – thus remaining the only winner of the six-day race to date.

Magnier sprints to the next victory while sitting

The 176,8-kilometer-long fourth stage of the Tour of Guangxi from Bama to Jinchengjiang goes – like the first three stages of the tour – to Paul Magnier (Soudal – Quick-Step). The Frenchman confidently prevailed against his opponents in the bunch sprint today – even while sitting. The breakaway group of the day was caught early and had no chance of winning the stage. Even a late attack by Niklas Behrens (Visma | Lease a Bike) was thwarted. The German attacked around 10,0 kilometers from the finish, after Jonathan Narvaez (UAE – XRG) won the last intermediate sprint.







Decision at the Tour of Guangxi

Tomorrow, the overall victory of the Tour of Guangxi could be decided on the way to Nongla. The final climb is 3,2 kilometers long and has an average gradient of 7,3 percent. For sprinters like Paul Magnier (Soudal – Quick-Step) or Max Kanter (XDS Astana) this finish may be too demanding. The punchers are considered favorites, as the final ramp is 1,2 kilometers long and has an average gradient of 14,8 percent.