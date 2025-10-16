Cycling: Paul Magnier also won the third stage of the Tour of Guangxi. The Frenchman thus achieved his third consecutive stage win. Max Kanter sprinted onto the podium again.

Paul Magnier seems unbeatable

They try, but they fail every day. The opponents of Paul Magnier (Soudal – Quick-Step) must be beginning to despair. After winning the first and second stages, the Frenchman also successfully won the third stage of the Tour of Guangxi. After 214 kilometers from Jingxi to Bama, the 21-year-old left the Belgian Jordy Meeus (RB – Bora – hansgrohe) and the German Max Kanter (XDS – Astana). This, of course, also further extends his lead in the overall standings.







Paul Magnier es simplemente Tres de tres en el @TourofGuangxi y 12ª Victoria in solo 32 days -decimoséptima de su temporada- una new intentona de Narváez El #TOG2025, hasta el domingo en @StreamMaxES pic.twitter.com/8DkBG3C8h9



