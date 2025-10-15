Cycling: Paul Magnier confidently won the second stage of the Tour of Guangxi after the first. The Frenchman thus extended his lead in the overall standings.

Magnier celebrates second victory in a row

Wins again Paul Magnier (Soudal – Quick-Step). The Frenchman also showed good form in his final race of the season. In the bunch sprint in Jingxi, he beat the Czech Pavel Bittner (Picnic PostNL) and the Poles Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Cofidis) in second and third place.







Kanter remains second overall

The German Max Kanter (XDS Astana), who sprinted to second place yesterday, has to settle for sixth place today. In the overall standings, the two-time stage winner Magnier now leads by 14 seconds ahead of Kanter and Pavel Bittner (Picnic PostNL). Tomorrow it will be a bit bumpy on the way to Bama. But in this top form, Paul Magnier (Soudal – Quick-Step) will also fight for the day’s victory on the third stage.