Cycling: Max Kanter almost clinched his second victory of the season. At the opening of the Tour of Guangxi, the German sprinter was only beaten by Frenchman Paul Magnier.

Magnier, Kanter, Meeus

Favorite win at the start of the Tour of Guangxi. Paul Magnier (Soudal – Quick-Step) celebrates a successful start to the final stage of the year. After 149,4 kilometers, starting and finishing in Fangchenggang, the Frenchman left German Max Kanter (Astana) and Belgian Jordi Meeus (RB – Bora – hansgrohe) behind in a bunch sprint. The day's two breakaway riders – Attila Valter (Visma | Lease a Bike) from Hungary and Mathis LeBerre (Arkéa – B&B Hotels) from France – were caught 22 kilometers from the finish. On the last 1.000 meters there was a mass fall.







Who will win the sixth Tour of Guangxi?

On Sunday, the Tour of Guangxi will conclude on a circuit in Nanning. Guangxi is an autonomous Chinese region in southern China, bordering Vietnam. It is known for its impressive karst landscape, particularly around the city of Guilin. Many ethnic minorities live in Guangxi, including the Zhuang, giving the region a rich cultural diversity, evident not only—but also—in its impressive buildings. The top riders of the sixth edition are the sprinters Paul Magnier (Soudal – Quick Step) and Jordy Meeus (RB – Bora – hansgrohe) as well as the punchers Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek), Jonathan Narvaez (UAE) and Jan Christen (UAE). Last year's winner Lennert van Eetvelt (Lotto) is not in the starting line-up after an injury-plagued season.