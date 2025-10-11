Cycling: Tadej Pogacar has won the 119th edition of the Tour of Lombardy. The Slovenian world champion once again left his opponents without a chance, equaling Fausto Coppi's fifth consecutive victory.

Pogacar wins again ahead of Evenepoel

It's the same result, but a different race: Tadej pogacar (UAE) has again Remco Evenepoel (Soudal – Quick-Step). As at the World Championships and European Championships, the Slovenian gave the Belgian no chance. He, in turn, finished comfortably second. The Australian completed the podium after 241 very undulating and difficult kilometers from Como to Bergamo. Michael Storer (Tudor).







36 kilometers solo to the record

With his fifth success in a row, Tadej pogacar with the great Fausto Coppi. The Italian also triumphed in the "Race of Falling Leaves" five times between 1946 and 1954. Pogacar needed only five years to achieve this. It's highly likely that the Slovenian will soon be the sole record holder of the Tour of Lombardy. This time, he launched his decisive attack with 36 kilometers to go. As so often, no one could follow him.

It's take-off for Tadej Pogacar at Il Lombardia Nobody can live with the world champion as leaves his rivals behind pic.twitter.com/30Z4e7R1RO



— Cycling on TNT Sports (@cyclingontnt) October 11, 2025