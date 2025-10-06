Cycling: Tadej Pogacar was unbeatable in the European Championship road race. The Slovenian world champion once again beat Remco Evenepoel in France. Bronze went to the young Paul Seixas. In the women's race, Dutchwoman Demi Vollering triumphed.

Pogacar wins European Championship gold after World Championship

After 202,5 kilometers from Privas to Guilherand-Granges, the result of the European Championship road race looked similar to the World Championship result a few days earlier. The Slovenian is celebrating again. Tadej pogacar before the Belgian Remco Evenepoel about gold. Bronze, however, goes to the Frenchman in front of his home crowd Paul Seixas, This caused a minor surprise. The race was decided 76 kilometers from the finish. The Belgian national team managed to isolate Pogacar, but he simply pulled away from everyone on the steepest section. Evenepoel initially managed to stay close, but then lost ground. Felix Grossschartner from Austria finished 15th, already more than seven minutes behind. In total, only 17 riders finished the race.







Vollering brings European Championship gold to the Netherlands

At 116,1 kilometers, the women had to cover a significantly shorter distance in the European Championship road race. And the Dutch women avenged last week's World Championship disgrace. Demi Vollering won gold ahead of the Pole Kasia Niewiadoma and her compatriot Anna van der Breggen. The Swiss just missed Elise Chabby and the German Franziska Koch in fourth and fifth place. The good result of the BDR women is also underlined by the eighth place of Antonia Niedermaier.