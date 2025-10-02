Cycling: After winning the World Championship title in the time trial, Remco Evenepoel also clinched the European Championship. The Belgian triumphed in France ahead of Italian Filippo Ganna. Marlen Reusser of Switzerland triumphed in the women's race.

Evenepoel becomes European champion for the second time

With a time of 28:26, Remco Evenepoel crowned European Champion. The Belgian was 43 and 69 seconds faster than the Italian on the 24-kilometer time trial course from Loriol-sur-Drôme to Étoile-sur-Rhône. Filippo Gana and the dane Niklas Larsen. This means the now 25-year-old can celebrate winning the European Championship time trial jersey for the second time after 2019. A few days ago, however, he also won the World Championship time trial in Rwanda, which is why he will continue to wear the rainbow jersey in his fight against the clock – as he did in the two previous years. Stefan Kung finished eighth as the best Swiss, Max Walscheid as the best German in twelfth place.







Reusser also wins the European Championship title after the World Championship

For women, there are Marlene Reusser was also a clear winner. The Swiss was 49 and 51 seconds faster than the Norwegian over the 24 kilometers. My Octtestads and the Dutch woman Mischa Bredewold. This means that the women's World Time Trial winner will also become European Champion, which once again confirms that dates that are a little further apart would make sense. Christine Schweinberger from Austria can be happy with a top ten placement with eighth place, while the Swiss Jasmin Liechti narrowly missed out on eleventh place. With 16th place, the German Lisa Klein not be satisfied.

Pogacar also wants to become European champion

The women's European Championship road race will be held in France on Saturday, October 4. The men's race will take place one day later. The slightly hilly course should give several riders a chance to challenge for the European Championship title. Austria is betting on Felix Grossschartner, Germany hopes for Lennard Kamna and George Zimmerman. The Swiss have Jan Christen probably their best chances. The favorite for European Championship gold, however, is the Slovenian Tadej Pogačar.