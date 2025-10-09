Spectrum: If you're looking to swap the gray German November for light, colors, and dream trails, the Nicolai Bike Base Finale Ligure could be the solution. The event base is the Agriturismo La Valleggia, located in the heart of the trail area, right next to the famous rollercoaster. Two more ride events are offered this year, where you can rock the legendary trails of Finale Ligure on a pre-selected Nicolai bike.

Endless descents on a perfectly customized Nicolai bike, breathtaking landscapes, Italian hospitality, and the Mediterranean lifestyle – this is what the Nicolai Bike Base Finale Ligure offers a limited number of participants. Two more events are scheduled this year. The minimum number of participants for an event is four, and a maximum of 11 can participate per event. You can choose your desired Nicolai bike in advance when booking. An exclusive pool of high-performance, state-of-the-art models with or without e-assist is available. The personalized setup will then be carried out on-site.







To maximize trail time, a shuttle service is available on two full days, taking participants to the start of the best downhill runs and picking them up again at the finish. It should be noted that while the trails in Finale Ligure offer plenty of flow, they also include technical downhill sections. Basic mountain biking technique and basic enduro skills are therefore essential. All overnight stays, whether campervans, single rooms, or shared rooms in guesthouses, include breakfast and a warm dinner featuring authentic Ligurian cuisine.

Ride event dates

06.11. – 09.11.2025

13.11. – 16.11.2025

Event package prices

Single room: 689 € (price per person)

Double or triple room: 589 € (price per person)

Camper pitch: 529 € (price per person)

Nicolai Bike Pool Finale Ligure

G1 – Sizes: S, M, L, XL

G1 GPI – Sizes: M, L

S18 SWIFT – Sizes: S, M, L, XL

S16 MGU – Sizes: S, M, L, XL

Registration and further information: https://www.nicolai-bicycles.com/Nicolai-Bike-Base-Finale-Ligure-Ride-Events-2025