Moustache highlights for 2026: E-bike pioneer Moustache is expanding its portfolio with exciting new products and performance variants that could appeal to both commuters and ambitious riders. We've compiled an overview for the 2026 model year – the versatile Xroad and the new Game 160.9 race e-MTB are particularly prominent at Moustache.

Mustache Highlights 2026 – The Xroad







With the Xroad, Moustache is launching an e-bike that effortlessly balances city comfort with off-road capability. The model is aimed at riders who don't want to commit to one particular riding style—commuters, touring enthusiasts, and leisure riders alike. The name says it all: The Xroad is a "crossroad" between different areas of use, embodying Moustache's philosophy of a modern, everyday e-bike that feels at home in a wide variety of situations.

The Moustache Xroad is available in both a classic hardtail version with front suspension and a full-suspension version (Xroad FS). The FS version features an innovative frame, consisting of only two parts and manufactured using a cast process. This eliminates any welds. The Xroad is based on a newly developed and sleek aluminum frame.







Combined with wide tires, high-quality suspension, and an upright, comfortable seating position, the result is an e-bike that excels on both asphalt and gravel paths. Depending on the model, a motor from the Bosch Performance Line is used. In the premium version, the Xroad 6, the more powerful Bosch drive unit ensures a particularly dynamic riding experience and supports the rider with harmonious, finely tuned motor characteristics.

The spec clearly follows the goal of combining everyday practicality with a sense of adventure: sturdy luggage racks, integrated lighting, and a fully integrated battery ensure a clean appearance. At the same time, the bike, with its distinctive frame shape, remains unmistakably a Moustache. In initial tests, the Xroad was praised above all for its balance – it offers a sporty, agile ride without sacrificing comfort. This positions the model as the ideal solution for those who don't want to sacrifice flexibility in everyday life and occasionally venture off-road.







The Moustache Xroad is positioned by Moustache as a flexible platform between touring/everyday e-bike and light off-road use. It's less a pure off-road bike than a "cross-road" concept that appeals to everyday users as well as occasional riders with off-road ambitions.







Mustache Highlights 2026- The GAME 160.9 Race

With the new GAME 160.9 Race, Moustache has definitively entered the league of high-performance e-MTBs. The Race Edition is designed as a dedicated enduro bike and unmistakably showcases its sporty DNA. The sophisticated frame geometry, developed specifically for demanding trails and technical descents, is immediately apparent.







At the heart of the system is the new Bosch Performance Line CX Race motor – the currently most powerful version of the proven CX drive system. With a torque of up to 100 Nm and extremely direct power delivery in Race mode, the system responds immediately to pedal pressure and delivers impressive assistance even on steep climbs. The motor is combined with either a compact 600 Wh or 750 Wh PowerTube battery, which offers sufficient range for long rides without excessive weight.







The chassis is also uncompromising: Fox Factory suspension elements with Kashima coating, 170 mm of travel up front and 160 mm at the rear, ensure maximum control and traction on challenging terrain. An electronic SRAM X0 Eagle AXS drivetrain, carbon wheels, and powerful four-piston brakes round out the high-end setup. With a total weight of around 24 kilograms, the bike is in the upper performance segment, yet remains surprisingly agile.

The GAME 160.9 Race impresses not only with its raw power, but also with its precise handling. The stiff aluminum frame, finely tuned chassis, and balanced weight distribution make this e-MTB a true competitive machine, designed equally for ambitious hobby riders and racers. The starting price is around €9.600 – a sum that underscores its consistent high-end focus.







With the GAME 160.9 Race, Moustache is targeting sporty users who demand maximum performance and uncompromising components. With this model, Moustache is significantly expanding its product range into the top-of-the-range sports category and positioning itself as a serious competitor to established brands in the race segment. The step of launching such a race edition demonstrates Moustache's ambition to expand beyond the urban and touring segment and position itself more strongly in the sporty segment. Of course, the Moustache GAME, with its various equipment options, is also available for riders simply looking for a powerful e-MTB. The model is also available as the GAME 150 with 160/150mm travel and comes in three model variants and three colors for a recommended retail price of €5.399. Similarly, the GAME 160 with 170/160mm travel is also available in 3 model variants, 3 colors, and the Launch and Race Editions presented, starting at a RRP of 6.499 euros.







More Moustache Highlights 2026 at a glance

In addition to these two flagships, Moustache is also expanding its product range with exciting new developments. Clutch with Pinion MGU For the first time, it combines Pinion's fully integrated motor-gearbox drive with the signature Moustache frame architecture. The combination of low-maintenance gearshift, harmonious power delivery, and robust construction makes the Clutch MGU a true technology leader.







With the Clutch SUV 150.7 EQ Moustache also presents a model that deliberately blurs the lines between mountain bike and everyday bike. The SUV concept is aimed at riders who value comfort, safety, and off-road capability equally—equipped with full suspension, wide tires, mudguards, and lighting.

Also in the program is the Lundi 20 Cargo, a versatile cargo e-bike whose compact geometry, low step-through, and high payload make it particularly attractive for families and urban transport. Its robust frame construction and balanced motorization make it a flexible alternative for everyday urban use.







Outlook: The Moustache Dimanche 28 Urban

For the first quarter of 2026, Moustache announces the Dimanche 28 Urban – a lightweight, agile e-bike specifically tailored for urban use. It is intended to bridge the gap between a sporty fitness e-bike and a practical city model. A hydroformed aluminum frame, the new Bosch Performance SX motor, and an SR Suntour NRX suspension fork form the technical basis. The minimalist design promises low weight, while comfort features such as wide tires and sophisticated ergonomics ensure everyday suitability.







The Dimanche 28 Urban could become one of the most exciting new additions to the e-bike segment in 2026 – especially for commuters looking for a lightweight, sporty, and comfortable e-bike.

A look ahead shows that Moustache is continuing to expand: The upcoming Dimanche 28 Urban is scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2026.

Frame: hydroformed aluminum frame, stiff yet lightweight

Motor: Bosch Performance SX as drive unit

Equipment: SR Suntour NRX suspension fork for damping on uneven roads

Design philosophy: A reduced but functional setup that does not compromise on comfort

The Dimanche 28 Urban appears to be designed as an urban alternative that is intended to strike a balance between light sportiness and everyday usability.







