A big WOW for the little ones? The new balance bike for babies from woom

The woom WOW is causing a stir: The Austrian premium manufacturer is launching the first self-balancing balance bike for babies and toddlers from 9 months old. Manufactured in Europe, it combines innovative technology, child-friendly design, and sustainable materials – making entry into the world of mobility an experience. And at a price of €179, it's also the most affordable Woom on the market.

The first balance bike that grows with your child

With the woom WOW, the cycling career begins even before the first step: The balance bike is designed so that babies as young as nine months can playfully practice their balance. The heart of the concept is the gentle “Wobble” – a gentle back-and-forth rocking motion that develops motor skills and balance long before children learn to walk. They intuitively shift their weight, maintain balance, and gain confidence with each wobble.







“The woom WOW is our promise to the very youngest: the pure joy of movement, combined with maximum safety,” explains woom CEO Bernd Hake"We wanted to create a product that rethinks mobility from the ground up—and we succeeded."

Playful learning with brains

The woom WOW was developed in close cooperation with Pediatricians, developmental psychologists and real little test riders. It quickly became clear: children move intuitively – they learn by playing. This is precisely what the woom WOW builds on. According to Dr. Katja Schmidhofer from the Klagenfurt Clinic, “the balance bike specifically supports the milestones of early childhood development – ​​in a playful, self-effective way.”







Lightweight, compact and parent-friendly

Practical: The self-centering handlebar ensures stability and automatically returns to its starting position. And when the adventure takes a break, the handlebar can be rotated parallel to the frame with a click – the bike can be stored compactly or carried comfortably. It's ready to ride again in just a few easy steps. Perfect for families on the go.

WOW experience included

The woom WOW is a source of excitement right from the start: The balance bike comes completely pre-assembled and is from “Buddy”, a soft plush toy, and a small adventure booklet. Thus, the journey of discovery on two wheels begins in the child's room.

Child-friendly premium design

Every detail has been tailored to the needs of the littlest ones: a low frame, a longer saddle for ergonomic seating, rounded edges, soft handlebar ends, and silent tires. The result is a balance bike that combines safety, comfort, and style. The woom WOW is available in the following colors: pop peach, soft sprout and dreamy sky – as well as optional color sets in five cheerful variations.







Sustainably manufactured in Europe

The woom WOW will be Portugal produced and consists of 98% recycled, pollutant-tested composite materialThe lightweight aluminum frame is fully repairable and can be recycled without adhesives. Made in Europe stands not only for quality but also for responsibility.

"Falling is not failing" – The woom WOW encourages children to take their first steps into mobility with curiosity and confidence. Safety, fun, and design combined on a whole new level.

The five WOW highlights at a glance

Self-balancing wobbling: trains balance and self-confidence from 9 months.

trains balance and self-confidence from 9 months. Self-centering handlebar: makes lane keeping and balance training easier.

makes lane keeping and balance training easier. Handy design: Foldable handlebar for easy carrying and storage.

Foldable handlebar for easy carrying and storage. WOW experience when unpacking: pre-assembled, with buddy plush figure and activity book.

pre-assembled, with buddy plush figure and activity book. Sustainable & safe: up to 98% recycled materials, Made in Europe.

Conclusion: Learning balance with fun

With the new woom WOW, the children's bike specialist offers a product that promotes early childhood development, delights parents, and is sustainably produced. A true highlight for families who value exercise, design, and quality—and arguably the most enjoyable introduction to the world of cycling. At €179, the WOW is also fairly priced, considering it's "Made in Europe."







The woom WOW is now available in stores and in woom online shop .

This article was based on a message from Woom – Photos @Woom

