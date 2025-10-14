GeneralProduct news

Win a Frog Gravelbike model for children: Adventures on any surface with Frog Bikes

Giveaway: With the launch of the new Kids Gravel Bikes, Frog Bikes has underscored its commitment to inspiring young cyclists for adventures off-road. The models are aimed at children ages 5 to about 13 and are available in three wheel sizes: 20", 24", and 26". This means Frog covers the spectrum from younger children getting their first bike with pedals to teenagers who want to try more technical trails. We're giving away a Frog Kids Gravel of your choice!

The Frog Kids Gravel Bike models are designed to perform well on gravel, forest trails, and even in cyclocross—a true all-rounder for young adventurers. The frames and components are child-friendly and feature shorter cranks, adjusted handlebar widths, and easily accessible brake levers. These kids gravel bikes ensure comfort, control, and safety.

Frog Kids Gravel Bike

Another key design principle at Frog is robustness and durability: The bikes are built to retain as much of their original value as possible, even after intensive use. Furthermore, more sustainable materials and processes are used in production, for example, through smaller frame and component dimensions, fewer spokes, and special pedals made of rice bran.

 

Another special feature is the option to convert the bikes for use on smooth surfaces using wheel conversion kits. For example, the 26" gravel model can be equipped with slick tires, essentially transforming it into a fast kids' racing bike—ideal for riding more on the road and less on gravel.

Product overview of the Frog Kids Gravel Bike models

Frog Kids Gravel Bike

Model Impeller size Age recommendation* Price (from) Special features / notes
Frog Gravel 53 20" approx. 5–8 years from € 922,25 Most compact model with all gravel characteristics for the youngest
Frog Gravel 61 24" approx. 7–11 years from € 940,10 Very good compromise between maneuverability and growth potential
Frog Gravel 67 26" approx. 10–13 years from € 981,75 Largest model for youths, with option to change to racing bike

* Age recommendations are based on Frog sizes and typical growth rates for children.

Frog Kids Gravel Bike

Additional products: Wheel Conversion Kits

To further increase the versatility of the Frog Kids Gravel Bike models, Frog also offers conversion kits. These kits allow you to use slick (“road”) tires instead of chunky gravel tires—an easy way to "switch" the kids' bike when the focus is on more asphalt and less off-road.

With its gravel bike range, Frog Bikes deliberately focuses on modularity, child-friendliness, and sustainability. These models aren't toys, but rather well-designed bikes designed for real adventures – and with conversion options that can grow with your child over many years. For parents looking for a durable, versatile bike for their child, this can certainly be a worthwhile investment.

Win a Frog Kids Gravel Bike

Answer the following question correctly to enter the competition.

Legal Frog Raffle:
Your email address will only be stored until the end of the raffle and then deleted – unless you sign up for the newsletter. Even in this case, no personal data will be stored. Email addresses or other data will not be passed on to third parties (except to Frog). You can revoke your consent to the newsletter at any time. Your address may only be used by Frog for its newsletter and information about its products and will not be passed on to third parties. Participation in the raffle is not dependent on your consent to the newsletter. You will receive an email to verify your email address.

The winner will be notified via email and must respond within ten days to confirm their acceptance of the prize. Otherwise, a replacement winner will be drawn. Anyone 18 years of age or older is eligible to participate. Editorial staff and their families are excluded from participation. For technical reasons, delivery can only be made to an address within Germany or Austria. If the product needs to be exported outside the EU, the winner is responsible for clearing customs duties. Click here to visit our privacy policy page with all information on data protection in raffles.

Entry deadline: October 25, 2025

