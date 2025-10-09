Test / E-MTB: With the new Cube AMS Hybrid 177 for the 2026 season, Cube is venturing into the premium segment of powerful e-mountain bikes. The concept: a lightweight full carbon frame, 170 mm of travel, and the powerful Bosch Performance Line CX drive. Positioned as a lighter, high-end counterpart to the well-known Stereo Hybrid 177, the new model is intended to weigh under 22 kilograms and appeal to demanding riders. Our first test will clarify whether this calculation pays off and whether the bike coherently fills the gap in the manufacturer's portfolio.

After Cube fundamentally reorganized its e-MTB portfolio last year, there seemed to be little room for another new development. However, the manufacturer from Upper Palatinate still saw a gap in the high-end segment for a potent, full-power e-MTB optimized for lightweight construction and maximum performance. The result is the Cube AMS Hybrid 177, an e-enduro that closely resembles the well-known Stereo Hybrid One77 oriented, but aimed at a decidedly different target group. The AMS line, previously known for the lightweight Cube AMS Hybrid One44 trail bike with a Bosch SX motor, is now being expanded with a powerful model that focuses not on drive power but on low overall weight.







The concept: high-end and lightweight construction

At first glance, the similarities with the Stereo Hybrid One77 are striking: 170 mm of front and rear suspension travel, a Bosch motor, and a carbon frame. But the focus is different. The AMS Hybrid 177 positions itself as the lighter, more exclusive counterpart. The key to this lies in consistent lightweight construction, which runs through the entire concept. While the Stereo Hybrid is designed for maximum robustness and versatility, including a large, removable battery, the AMS Hybrid 177 makes compromises to save weight.

One of these decisions concerns the battery: a 600 Wh battery is permanently integrated into the down tube and cannot be removed for charging. This step, which other manufacturers in the premium segment are also pursuing, enables a closed, slimmer, and above all, lighter down tube. Cube states that the three configurations of the AMS Hybrid 177 should weigh between 21,4 and 21,9 kilograms. The top-of-the-line Super TM model, equipped with a heavy upside-down fork and downhill tires, weighs an impressive 21,6 kilograms in frame size L—around three kilograms less than the comparable Stereo Hybrid One77.







Another similarity is the wheel size: the new model also uses a mullet setup across all frame sizes, with a 29-inch front wheel for optimal rollover behavior and an agile 27,5-inch rear wheel.

The frame in detail: full carbon and smart solutions

A unique feature of Cube's e-MTB portfolio is its full carbon frame. Unlike most other models, which feature an aluminum rear triangle, the AMS Hybrid 177 features both the main frame and rear triangle made of carbon. This contributes significantly to the weight reduction. The design language is a blend of the lightweight AMS Hybrid One44 and previous full-power models. The shock is positioned sleekly under the top tube, giving the bike a clean and dynamic look.







However, Cube also takes the controversial route of routing the cables and wires through the headset with this model. While this ensures an extremely clean cockpit, it significantly complicates maintenance work on the headset bearing – a detail that hobby mechanics are likely to criticize. However, well-thought-out details such as the generous, rubberized downtube protector and the bolted chainstay protector deserve special mention. The routing of the shift cable for the SRAM transmission is also a smart solution, running through a tunnel in the chainstay protector, thus eliminating the need for an additional opening in the carbon frame.







Drive system: Bosch CX in two versions

At the heart of the new e-MTB is the proven Bosch drive system. Depending on the model, it features either the Performance Line CX or the more powerful Performance Line CX-R (Race). An interesting feature: Models with the standard CX motor are initially delivered with a power limit of 85 Nm. However, owners can unlock the full potential of 100 Nm themselves using the Bosch Flow app. With this step, the manufacturer aims to raise rider awareness that the higher power also comes with higher battery consumption and wear.

The top-of-the-line AT (Action Team) and Super TM models are factory-equipped with the CX-R motor, which, in addition to full torque, also offers the exclusive "Race" mode. This mode is known for its extremely direct and aggressive throttle response. The minimalist Mini Remote on the handlebar serves as the control unit, while the Kiox 400C display is integrated into a plastic frame in the curved top tube. This pragmatic solution isn't quite as visually elegant as some other manufacturers'.







The equipment variants at a glance

The Cube AMS Hybrid 177 is available in three versions, priced between 5.999 Euro and 9.999 Euro, thus entering new price regions for Cube.

AMS Hybrid 177 TM (Trail Motion): The entry-level model, priced at €6.000, is the TM version. It features the standard Bosch CX motor. The suspension is from Fox's Performance series, featuring a 38mm fork and an X2 shock. Shifting is mechanical via a SRAM Eagle 90 transmission, and braking is via a SRAM Maven Silver. High-quality Newmen Beskar 30 aluminum wheels complete the package.

The entry-level model, priced at €6.000, is the TM version. It features the standard Bosch CX motor. The suspension is from Fox's Performance series, featuring a 38mm fork and an X2 shock. Shifting is mechanical via a SRAM Eagle 90 transmission, and braking is via a SRAM Maven Silver. High-quality Newmen Beskar 30 aluminum wheels complete the package. AMS Hybrid 177 AT (Action Team): For €7.500, the AT version offers a very exciting overall package. It comes with the CX-R motor already installed, combined with the new electronic Shimano XT Di2 drivetrain, which enables features like freeshift and autoshift. The Fox Factory suspension consists of a 38mm fork and the Float X2 shock. Braking is provided by the new Shimano XT.

For €7.500, the AT version offers a very exciting overall package. It comes with the CX-R motor already installed, combined with the new electronic Shimano XT Di2 drivetrain, which enables features like freeshift and autoshift. The Fox Factory suspension consists of a 38mm fork and the Float X2 shock. Braking is provided by the new Shimano XT. AMS Hybrid 177 Super TM: The top model for 9.999 Euro leaves little to be desired. The suspension consists of the new Fox Podium upside-down fork and a Fox Float X2 Factory shock. Shifting is handled by the electronic Sram XX Eagle transmission. The Sram Maven Ultimate provides brutal deceleration. Lightweight Newmen Phase 30 carbon wheels and a Race Face carbon cockpit complete the high-end package, which is also powered by the Bosch CX-R motor.

The Cube AMS Hybrid 177 Super TM in the test

On the trails around Finale Ligure, the new Cube AMS Hybrid 177 Super TM had to prove whether it was more than just the sum of its impressive parts. Expectations were high, as the key specs—170 mm of travel, slack geometry, and a weight of under 22 kg—promised a potent downhill machine. But the biggest surprise of the test wasn't its pure downhill performance, but rather its enormous versatility.

frame C:62® Monohull suspension fork Fox Podium GripX2 Drive Bosch CX-R Rechargeable battery 600 Wh Suspension shocks Fox Float X2 Factory Wheels Newmen Phase 30 Carbon Tire VR Continental Argotal Super Soft Enduro Tire HR Continental Kryptotal Soft Downhill derailleur Sram XX T-Type Gear levers Sram AXS Pod Crank Race Face Era Carbon Front derailleur Without Brake Sram Maven Ultimate Brake discs Sram HS2 200/200 Seat post Fox Transfer Factory 200mm (L) Saddle Acid Venec EMTB Trail 140 Stem Race Face Turbine R35 Links Race Face Era 35







Driving impression: Surprisingly versatile and agile

Anyone who feared that the AMS Hybrid 177 would be a rather ponderous "big bike" like its heavier sibling, the Stereo Hybrid One77, will be proven wrong. Despite identical suspension travel and similar geometry, the AMS rides noticeably more light-footed and agile. The reason for this is likely the significantly lower weight and lower center of gravity thanks to the shorter, permanently installed 600 Wh battery.

S M L XL Reach (mm) 427 452 477 507 Stacks (mm) 631 631 636 654 seat tube (mm) 370 405 420 480 Steering angle (in °) 63.6 63.6 63.6 63.6 Seat angle (in °) 77.1 77.1 77.1 77.1 top tube (mm) 571 596 622 658 chainstays (mm) 443 443 443 443 head tube (mm) 105 105 111 131 BB Drop (mm) 7 7 7 7







The bike inspires confidence from the very first meter and has tremendous resilience. It truly shines on steep, rocky, and technical trails. The suspension, consisting of the Fox Podium fork and the Fox Float X2 shock, operates sensitively and offers enormous reserves. Towards the end of its travel, the rear end becomes pleasantly progressive, effectively preventing bottoming out. However, it could still use a bit more progression for a very active ride, but this can easily be adjusted with volume spacers in the shock.

But even on flowier, faster trails, the bike doesn't feel sluggish. It's surprisingly easy to pull into the air and maneuvers agilely through corners. This handling makes it a surprisingly strong all-rounder, fun even where 170 mm of travel would normally be overkill. The geometry is modern and downhill-oriented, with a very slack head angle of 63,6 degrees in the slack setting, which ensures tremendous smoothness at high speeds.







The AMS Hybrid 177 also proves its class on technical uphill climbs. The Bosch CX-R motor delivers powerful acceleration in Race mode, and the system's responsiveness is outstanding, enabling precise maneuvers on steep inclines.

Equipment and details in practice

The spec of the €10.000 top-of-the-line model is beyond reproach. The SRAM Maven Ultimate brakes offer massive power and fade resistance, but their digital nature requires a short adjustment period. The SRAM XX Eagle Transmission shifting system works flawlessly as expected and is powered directly by the motor battery. The choice of tires also deserves praise: the Continental combination of Argotal at the front and Kryptotal with a downhill casing at the rear offers excellent grip and high puncture protection.







The bike's noise level is exemplary. The new Bosch motor is very quiet uphill, and downhill it's absolutely quiet. Neither rattling brake pads nor other noises spoil the ride—only a faint squeak from the headset bearing was audible on the test bike.

There are only a few details that deserve criticism. The integration of the Kiox display into the top tube doesn't seem particularly high-quality for a bike in this price range due to the large plastic frame. The charging port cover also doesn't fit completely flush and lacks an additional seal, which could cause problems in wet conditions.