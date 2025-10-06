Bulls Grinder 3 2026: With the new version of the aluminum gravel bike, which has been in production since 2015, the sporty brand from Cologne is causing a stir: The Grinder has been completely modernized, and at the same time, Bulls has significantly reduced the price.

When you think of Bulls, you immediately think of mountain bikes, often e-MTBs – the sporty brand of the Cologne-based Zweirad-Einkaufs-Genossenschaft eG (ZEG) has undisputed expertise in these areas. Other segments have long had to take a back seat to off-road bikes; Bulls road bikes did exist, but they were rarely seen. However, the triumph of the gravel bike has brought some movement to the portfolio.

The Grinder series was the first already ten years , making Bulls one of the first (European) brands to embrace the gravel trend. At the time, the first Bulls Grinder was still heavily focused on cyclo-cross bikes, but it already featured many of the features that make gravel bikes so attractive today: for example, the increased seating comfort and the numerous mounting options, which allowed Bulls to offer fully equipped versions.







The Cologne-based company has never deviated from this principle, and the everyday grinders are perhaps even more popular than the sports models, especially since the competition is significantly stiffer in the latter. But Bulls made a statement almost four years ago with the Machete model: The carbon gravel bike with its modern aero look appealed to mountain bikers with its geometry, but was also suitable for professional gravel racing and was occasionally used in cyclocross.

Bulls Grinder 3 2026: New frame platform with modern features

The balanced geometry of the Machete also benefited the new versions of the Bulls Grinder, which gained sportiness without compromising its broad range of applications. For 2026, Bulls is now introducing a new frame platform that takes the Grinder a step forward. The 2026 Bulls Grinder 3 is perhaps the sportiest version in ten years—so it's worth taking a closer look.







Going back a few years, you discover the 2021 Bulls Grinder 4, a bike that could well be considered a precursor to the new Grinder 3. That bike was also equipped with a Shimano groupset with a single chainring, albeit with eleven gears back then; the old Grinder 4 also had thru-axles and cables routed in the down tube. However, that model cost a whopping €2.049 – while the 2026 Bulls Grinder 3 is offered for just €1.499!

Price reduction for the anniversary year

This is also due to the fact that it is an anniversary model with which ZEG is celebrating its 60th birthday; but overall, the price level for the Cologne-based company seems to be coming down, which makes a bike like the Grinder 3 even more attractive. Especially since the bike has been significantly further developed: At first glance, you can see that the cables and lines are now completely routed internally, i.e. from the stem. Thru axles were already available, but now the thread on the fork has been elegantly concealed. Furthermore, the rear wheel mount is designed to the UDH standard for the first time on an aluminum gravel bike from Bulls. This means that if the derailleur hanger breaks, it is very easy to get a replacement part. Furthermore, this has opened up the option of equipping complete bikes with the new 1×13 drivetrain from SRAM.







Bulls has also tweaked the frame geometry, making the riding position on the Grinder a bit more compact. The wheelbase is slightly shorter, and the chainstays have grown by a few millimeters – this allowed for increased tire clearance while maintaining the same steering characteristics. The Grinder remains closely related to the carbon Machete model in terms of handling and ride characteristics. Those looking for a sportier ride can choose the Bulls Machete in the carbon segment, or the Espresso Grinder in the aluminum range, which, with its new, aggressive geometry, represents an interesting blend of gravel bike and road bike.

Bulls Grinder 3: Familiar handling

We were able to experience how the new Bulls Grinder 3 rides at the ZEG in-house exhibition: With a few spacers under the short stem, the riding position is more upright, and the steering is extremely maneuverable, which should prove equally useful on narrow trails and in city traffic. The Shimano transmission works with its usual precision, although you don't necessarily need the very wide gear range of the 10-51 cassette on a gravel bike. However, the alternative 10-45 tooth gear range isn't geared in the fast range either.

With the 45 mm wide Schwalbe G-One RX Pro, Bulls mounts a versatile tire that offers reliable grip on muddy trails while rolling comparatively fast on asphalt—a good choice whether you use the Bulls Grinder 3 as an off-road sports bike or for commuting. With numerous threaded holes, the Bulls can still be equipped with a wide range of accessories, making it suitable for use as a touring bike.







Ultimately, the impression remains that Bulls has comprehensively and competently modernized its long-running aluminum bike, with the added bonus of a significantly reduced price. Even mail-order brands can hardly do it any cheaper, and with Bulls, you have the advantage of the extensive ZEG dealer network with advice and the option to test ride. Attractive color options are also available – in addition to the version shown, the Grinder 3 is also available in a kind of taupe (brown-gray) and a light olive green. For anyone looking for an affordable aluminum gravel bike, the Bulls Grinder is more attractive than ever.

