New E-MTB from BULLS: Carbon, Bosch CX & 150 mm travel for under 5.000 euros

With the Bulls Copperhead EVO AM2 ZEG presents one of the most exciting new e-mountain bikes for the 2026 model year. The name Copperhead has long been a classic – and the new anniversary model impressively demonstrates why. 4.999 Euro Here you get a fully equipped all-mountain e-MTB with a carbon main frame, modern Bosch drive and clever safety features such as the integrated MonkeyLink cornering light.

On the 60th anniversary of the ZEG, Europe's largest bicycle purchasing cooperative, the successful model is entering a new generation – more modern, more versatile and more powerful than ever before.

Trail performance meets everyday usability







The new Copperhead EVO AM2 is a true all-mountain in its purest form: 150 mm travel front and back, a sensitive RockShox suspension and agile yet balanced handling make this e-MTB equally suited to mountain biking and trail riding. Whether challenging uphills or technical descents, the bike remains confident.

The heart of the bike is the newly developed Monocoque carbon frame, the the 800 Wh large Bosch PowerTube battery elegantly integrated. Together with the 4-link aluminum rear triangle It ensures high rigidity, sensitive response and maximum traction – especially on rough trails.

Powerful drive: Bosch Performance Line CX (Gen 5)

The latest generation of the Bosch Performance Line CX Smart System up to 100 Nm torqueThis means the Copperhead EVO AM 2 remains calm even on steep ramps – and offers a natural driving experience thanks to finely tuned power delivery. The removable 800 Wh battery provides the necessary range for extended mountain tours, while the smart system can be connected to the Bosch Flow app.







Light & Connectivity: MonkeyLink 2.0 on board

A real highlight is the fully integrated MonkeyLink cornering light, which moves with the steering and perfectly illuminates trails even at night. It is complemented by the discreetly integrated MonkeyLink Twinlights at the rear.

With the new MonkeyLink 2.0 system The smartphone can also be used as a display – and charged inductively at the same time. Additional LED lights or accessories can be easily attached using a magnetic adapter.

Components for top price range

RockShox Lyrik / Deluxe suspension (150 mm)

Shimano Deore XT 12-speed gears

TRP Slate EVO 4-piston brakes

Dropper post

Schwalbe Magic Mary tires







The combination of performance, quality and ease of maintenance makes the Copperhead EVO AM 2 a true endurance runner – whether in low mountain ranges, on alpine trails or in everyday use.

Three colors & anniversary price

The anniversary model is available in the colors Laurel Green, Light Purple and Graphite Black available. With a RRP of 4.999 Euro The Bulls Copperhead EVO AM 2 positions itself as one of the most attractive e-MTBs in its class – and perhaps the most exciting bike in the entire ZEG 2026 range.

And finally ...







The Bulls Copperhead EVO AM 2 is one of the most exciting e-MTBs of the year

With the Copperhead EVO AM2 BULLS is launching an e-mountain bike that has hardly any competition in its price range. carbon frame, Bosch CX Gen 5, 800 Wh battery, top chassis and clever details make it a real highlight in the all-mountain segment.

A bike that will delight both beginners and experienced trail fans – and that shows how much performance is possible today for under 5.000 euros.