Brompton Electric T Line e-folding bike

Product news: British folding bike specialist Brompton is unveiling its first Electric T Line. Handcrafted from titanium and carbon, the Electric T Line is not only Brompton's lightest e-bike, but also one of its most technologically advanced models. With a range of up to 90 kilometers, it offers unparalleled portability with a premium ride experience.

Brompton, the London-based manufacturer of the original folding bike, presents a completely new Electric Range. Handcrafted in London and powered by the new, proprietary e-Motiq system, the series combines electric assistance, portability, and craftsmanship. Part of the collection is the Electric T Line. This marks the first time Brompton has added electric assistance to its Titan product range. At just 11,2 kilograms without the battery, or 14,1 kilograms with the battery, it's the British company's lightest folding e-bike to date.







The specially developed rear hub motor (250 W, up to 30 Nm of torque in the G Line and up to 24 Nm in the C, P, and T Line), the torque sensor, and the removable 300 Wh battery are perfectly coordinated. With the new Start Assist mode, even steep climbs or traffic junctions can be mastered effortlessly, according to the manufacturer. If the bike is pushed, the motor provides assistance in Walk Assist mode at up to 6 kilometers per hour.

The new e-Motiq handlebar control integrates real-time riding data, assistance settings, and lighting. Combined with the Brompton Electric app, riders receive intelligent range forecasts and over-the-air updates. The system learns about individual riding behavior within the first 100 kilometers and continues to adapt every 6 kilometers. Every bike comes with a 3-year warranty on the electrical system.







In less than 20 seconds, the Brompton Electric transforms from a nimble, road-ready e-bike into a compact package. Thanks to SuperRoll+, the bike is easy to roll, pull, and carry. The new Brompton Electric range, including the T Line Electric, will be available for pre-order in Europe from October 21st via Brompton.com and the Brompton Junction stores in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, and Vienna, and will be available for general sale from October 28th, including at selected Brompton dealers.

