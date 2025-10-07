Messingschlager is a long-established Upper Franconian distribution company that has evolved from a regional bicycle dealer to an internationally recognized partner for bicycle accessories. With a broad product range, from spare parts and components to specialized solutions, the company serves both professional and recreational cyclists. Of particular note is its own brand, M-WAVE, which offers practical and functional products such as bikepacking bags. These are designed to optimally combine everyday usability with high-quality features and offer excellent value for money. We took a closer look at the bags in the Rough Ride II series.

M-Wave Rough Ride II Front L handlebar bag

The M-Wave Rough Ride II Front L handlebar bag demonstrates that functionality and value can go hand in hand. Made from robust material with welded seams, it's waterproof and reliably protects its contents from rain and splashes, while the reinforced back panel ensures stability on the handlebars. Attached in the classic style with straps, it's easy to install and boasts a clever little compartment near the handlebars, ideal for energy bars, a pocket knife, or a small wallet. Overall, the bag scores highly for its good workmanship and practical features, even if it lacks a vent valve, for example, like those found on more expensive models. Nevertheless, it reliably fulfills its purpose and offers excellent value for money.







Technical data:

Dimensions: 67 16 x x 16 cm

Weight: 321 g

Packing volume: 12 l

Rough Ride II Top Tube Bag

The Rough Ride II Top top tube bag is a well-thought-out addition to bikepacking and everyday rides. Made from robust polyester with welded seams, it is waterproof and reliably protects smartphones, snacks, and other small items from the wet. The interior of the bag lacks a fleece lining, which makes it easy to clean, but also offers less protection for the contents. The integrated outlet for a charging cable is particularly practical, allowing devices to be charged while riding. The bag is attached exclusively using hook-and-loop fasteners, with one side of the straps featuring a silicone band to prevent slipping. Any excess hook-and-loop fastener must be trimmed off after installation. During our test ride, the bag stayed firmly in place, and we could not find any other defects in this well-made bag.







Technical data:

Dimensions: 21 10 x x 6 cm

Weight: 109 g

Packing volume: 0,75 l

Rough Ride II Triangle Bag

The Rough Ride II Triangle bag impresses as a well-thought-out storage accessory for bikepacking and everyday tours. Like the top tube bag, it is made of robust polyester with welded seams, making it waterproof. The bag is also reinforced to retain its shape. The interior of the bag is lined in blue and features a small zippered compartment within the large main pocket, while another compartment, accessible from the left side, has open dividers, ideal for smaller items like headphones, a knife, energy bars, or keys. The bag is attached using hook-and-loop fasteners that can be individually positioned on the frame at various points. Messingschlager includes five fastening straps for this purpose. Our test ride with this bag also showed that it stays reliably in place, and overall, it fully met our expectations.







Technical data:

Dimensions: 44 15 x x 4,5 cm

Weight: 227 g

Packing volume: 2,1l

Rough Ride II Saddle L saddle bag

The Rough Ride II Saddle L saddle bag attaches to the saddle in the classic way with two hook-and-loop straps and buckles, providing a secure hold even on longer tours. Made from the same durable polyester as the other Rough Ride bags, it impresses with reinforced inserts and welded seams that ensure waterproofness and durability. In testing, the bag scored highly for its secure fit, even on uneven terrain. Practical details such as reflective prints for improved visibility in low-light conditions and additional luggage straps for attaching additional luggage or a taillight round out the features. Overall, the bag serves its purpose and is well-made, but – similar to the handlebar bag – there are some minor drawbacks in handling: Compressing the waterproof bag requires some patience.







Technical data: