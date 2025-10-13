The traditional Bavarian brand Deuter has stood for high-quality backpacks and outdoor gear for over a century. Known for their combination of functionality, comfort, and durability, Deuter places great emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility: The company increasingly relies on recycled materials and durable products that can be repaired rather than replaced. With this philosophy, Deuter applies its experience in mountain sports to the cycling sector, offering solutions for virtually every purpose with its broad portfolio, from hiking backpacks to bikepacking sets. In our test, we took a closer look at the bags from the Cabezon series.

handlebar bag Cabezon HB 14

The Deuter Cabezon HB 14 is a two-part handlebar bag consisting of a weatherproof dry bag with a roll-top closure on both sides and a vent valve, making packing and compressing much easier. The bluesign-certified material used is waterproof, durable, and manufactured in an environmentally friendly manner. Although the dry bag is made of a rather thin fabric, it feels robust and durable. With a volume of 14 liters, the bag is somewhat bulky, offering plenty of space for larger items. A particularly practical feature is that when mounted without spacers on the top, a flat surface is created on which, for example, maps or other lightweight gear can be attached using the bungee cords. Overall, the Cabezon HB 14 fully meets our expectations: good handling, well-thought-out construction, solid materials, and the compression valve, in particular, makes packing noticeably easier.

Technical data:







Dimensions: 45 23 x x 20 cm

Weight: 600 g

Packing volume: 14 l

Frame bags Cabezon FB 4 and FB 6

The Deuter Cabezon FB 4 and FB 6 are frame bags that are identically constructed and differ only in size. Both are made of the same waterproof, bluesign-certified material as the handlebar bag's dry bags, making them robust and durable. Unlike some other bags, these frame bags are not reinforced, which has both advantages and disadvantages: On the one hand, this allows the bag to be integrated more flexibly into the frame, and even bulky contents can be stowed more easily. On the other hand, the bag tends to deform slightly while riding, especially in width, which can be annoying. It is attached via hook-and-loop fasteners, which must be individually cut to ensure optimal hold on the frame. Our test showed that the larger FB 6 is particularly recommendable: On our test bike with a frame size M, it fit perfectly into the frame and offered above-average storage space for gear, snacks, or tools.

Technical data:







Dimensions: 4l: 40x 15 x 8 cc / 6l: 46x 17 x 8 cm

Weight: 145 g / 170 g

Packing volume: 4 l / 6 l

Cabezon SB 16

The Cabezon SB 16 saddle bag also uses the waterproof, bluesign-certified material with sewn and additionally sealed seams. The bag is divided into two parts: a robust mount and a removable stuff sack, which, like the handlebar bag, features a roll-top closure on both sides and a vent valve for improved compression. With a volume of 16 liters, the Cabezon SB 16 is generous and offers plenty of room for clothing or sleeping gear. However, testing showed that the maximum load of 5 kilograms must be strictly adhered to; if this is significantly exceeded, the plastic plates in the mount can deform, compromising stability. When correctly loaded, the bag sits securely on the bike, impressing with its reliable hold and clean workmanship. The bags in the Cabezon series are available in a variety of colors.

Technical data:





