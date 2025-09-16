Test / E-MTB: With the LTe, the US cult brand Yeti is launching a new e-MTB that can't hide its racing DNA—and doesn't even want to. Equipped with powerful technology, the complex Sixfinity rear suspension system, and a clear focus on high speed, the e-enduro bike is set to set new standards. But how does the Yeti LTe perform in practice, and who is this high-priced beast the right choice for? We put it to the test.

The new Yeti LTe positions itself as an uncompromising "full-power monster" designed for high speeds and racing. With 170 mm of travel on the fork and 160 mm at the rear, powered by a Bosch Performance Line CX or CX Race motor, the e-enduro is aimed at demanding riders who don't want to compromise.







Frame and chassis: The heart of the Yei LTe

Sixfinity rear suspension system

At the heart of the LTe is the Sixfinity rear suspension system, a complex six-link design developed by Yeti. This system was specifically optimized for the requirements of a high-performance e-MTB. According to the manufacturer, it enables precise tuning of the suspension characteristics, anti-squat (pedal drive influences), and anti-rise behavior (braking influences). A key advantage of the design is the ability to specifically adjust kinematic properties such as the anti-squat value. This value was deliberately set lower on the LTe than on other Yeti bikes. Because the motor ensures sufficient efficiency, the rear end can move more freely and remains more active even under chain tension, which should provide greater traction, especially on technical climbs. As soon as the shock compresses beyond the sag point, the anti-squat value drops abruptly to ensure maximum performance on descents.







Customizable progression and geometry

Another special feature is the possibility of individual adjustment. Using a flip-chip on the shock mount, the progression of the suspension can be adjusted in three stages: from a linear, race-oriented curve (25%) to a balanced setting (30%) to a highly progressive variant (35%) for more "pop" and bottom-out protection. Regardless of the selected setting, the overall linear impression of the suspension is maintained.

The LTe also offers flexibility when it comes to wheels. It ships as a pure 29-inch bike from the factory, but can be easily converted to a mullet setup (29" front, 27,5" rear) using an additional flip chip on the dropouts, without changing the bike's geometry.







Yeti LTe: Details and Features

Frame construction and protection

The LTe's carbon frame, in the more expensive T-Series models, is reinforced with additional layers of Vectran, a Kevlar-like material designed to increase impact resistance in high-stress areas. This technology has already been tested in Yeti's downhill and dirt jump project bikes.

Thoughtful details ensure durability and easy maintenance. An integrated mudguard protects the Sixfinity system from dirt and stone chips. The cables are routed through clamped inlets in the frame, preventing rattling and facilitating servicing. Routing through the headset has been deliberately avoided. A robust downtube protector also serves as a service hatch for easier access to the battery and the internally routed cables.







Drive system and components

The LTe is powered by a Bosch Performance Line motor in all configurations. The top-of-the-line T4 version uses the lighter CX Race motor, while the C2 and T3 models are equipped with the standard CX drive. Both deliver up to 100 Nm of torque and 750 watts of power. The power source is an integrated 800 Wh battery, which is removable for service purposes, although this requires partial removal of the motor. For even longer tours, the bike is compatible with the PowerMore Range Extender (250 Wh) from frame size M.







The information is shown on a Kiox display integrated into the top tube and controlled via a wireless mini remote control on the handlebars.

Yeti LTe: Models, prices and features

The Yeti LTe is available in three configurations, which differ significantly in price and technology.







The entry is marked by the C2 E90 Transmission for €9.900. It comes with a Fox Performance suspension system, consisting of a 38mm fork and a Float X shock, as well as solid DT Swiss H1900 aluminum wheels. Shifting is via a SRAM E90 transmission and braking is via SRAM Maven Bronze. Functionally, this spec is beyond reproach, but considering the high entry-level price, the value for money seems the least attractive.

In the middle ranks the one we tested T3 XO Transmission for €12.900. There are significant upgrades here that justify the extra cost: The suspension is from the Fox Factory series, with the powerful Grip X2 cartridge in the fork and the Float X2 shock. Added to that are the lightweight and robust DT Swiss HXC1700 carbon wheels and the electronic SRAM XO Eagle AXS transmission. The brakes are SRAM Maven Silver, which offers top-level functionality but differs from the more expensive Ultimate version only in details and weight. This version represents the most sensible compromise between price and absolute top performance.







The spearhead is the T4 XX Transmission for €14.500. This model is uncompromisingly tuned for racing and is the only one to offer the lighter and more aggressively tuned Bosch Performance Line CX Race motor. Other upgrades include the exclusive Fox Podium Factory fork, the lightest SRAM XX Eagle AXS transmission, and the top-of-the-line SRAM Maven Ultimate brakes. Absolutely nothing is left to be desired here – but that also comes at a price.

The Yeti LTe in practical testing

We tested the Yeti LTe in the T3 X0 version. With a frame size L and without pedals, the test bike weighed in at 23,7 kg.







frame T-Series frame layup suspension fork Fox 38 Factory GripX2 Drive Bosch CX Gen5 Rechargeable battery 800 Wh Suspension shocks Fox Float X2 Factory Wheels DT Swiss HXC1700 Tire VR Schwalbe Magic Mary Radial TrailPro SuperSoft Tire HR Schwalbe Albert GravityPro Soft derailleur SRAM X0 transmission Gear levers Sram AXS Pod Crank SRAM X0 transmission Front derailleur Without Brake Sram Maven Silver Brake discs Sram HS2 200/200 Seat post RockShox Reverb AXS 200mm (L) Saddle WTB Solano Chromoly Stem Burgtec Enduro MK3 Links Yeti Carbon Bar 35mm Rise

Classification and first impression

Even before the first test ride, it's clear: the Yeti LTe is no ordinary e-MTB. The Yeti brand is dedicated to racing, and this focus on performance is reflected not only in the sophisticated technology and detailed solutions, but also in the price. With a price range of just under €10.000 to €14.500, the LTe is in the absolute high-end segment. According to the manufacturer, this price is justified by the intensive development work, the support of professional athletes, and the attention to detail, such as the in-house developed damper tunes.







Driving impressions: A machine for specialists

On the trail, the first impression is impressively confirmed. The LTe is a specialist, a pure "gunslinger." It's incredibly fast and exudes a tremendous sense of confidence, which encourages the rider to test and push their own limits. The bike forgives many riding errors, but it also challenges its rider. It demands to be ridden actively and fast. At slow speeds, it doesn't really come alive; its strengths clearly lie at high speeds and on challenging terrain.

SM MD LG XL Reach (mm) 435 465 485 510 Stacks (mm) 618 625 635 645 seat tube (mm) 390 420 440 460 Steering angle (in °) 64 64 64 64 Seat angle (in °) 78 78 78 78 top tube (mm) 566 598 620 647 chainstays (mm) 449 449 449 449 head tube (mm) 92 100 111 122 Bottom bracket height (mm) 350 350 350 350

The geometry, with a 64-degree head angle and a 78-degree seat angle, is modern but not overly extreme, which also contributes to its good climbing characteristics. The rear end shows off its best side: thanks to the tuned anti-squat behavior, it remains active and generates plenty of traction without appearing inefficient. It's particularly noticeable how the rear end completely releases after passing the sag point and confidently soaks up bumps. Downhill, the bike sits firmly and securely on the trail and shines with impressive smoothness. Another positive aspect is the noise level—or rather, the lack of it. The LTe is pleasingly quiet; neither the chain, battery, nor cables rattle.







Who is the Yeti LTE suitable for?

The LTe isn't an all-rounder for leisurely tours. It's a riding machine for experienced mountain bikers looking for a powerful e-enduro bike for challenging trails and occasional racing. You don't have to be a pro to enjoy this bike, but you should maintain an active riding style and be able to handle the speeds the bike allows. Those looking for a versatile bike for a wide range of terrain might not be happy with the LTe, as its strengths only really come into their own at high speeds.