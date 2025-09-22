Giveaway: The woom Go series includes lightweight balance bikes and children's bikes that support the transition from playful rolling to safe, independent riding. The focus is on very low weight, a child-friendly geometry with a low standover height, intuitive operation, and visibility-enhancing details. The models are available in several sizes for approximately 1,5 to 8 years and can be adjusted over longer periods of use with suitable accessories and adjustment options that grow with the child.

The woom Go models are aimed at children from toddler to elementary school age, supporting the transition from balance bike to first bicycle. The focus is on a very low weight, a child-friendly geometry with a low standover height, and intuitive operation with short brake levers and clear markings for seat and handlebar positions. Visibility-enhancing details are integrated as standard. Several frame sizes cover different age groups and, thanks to generous adjustment ranges, allow for a long service life. Suitable accessories expand the range of everyday use.







The woom Go series includes balance bikes and bikes for early entry into cycling. The new color option is a pastel mint green with a gradient ("fading"), combined with white frame components and a black BMX handlebar. Reflective details – including the logo and size stickers – increase visibility. According to the manufacturer, the color scheme can be combined with existing accessories.

Technically, the woom Go series remains true to its roots. The balance bike versions for the youngest riders feature a saddle nose that serves as a carrying handle, making it easier for adults to transport them. For older children, models with rim brakes are available with child-friendly settings. Soft, ergonomic grips are designed for small hands. The ABC scale on the handlebars and seat post helps parents quickly and consistently adjust the seating position—a detail that offers tangible added value in evolving family routines.







When it comes to drivetrains, woom focuses on age-appropriate progression: Stepless gearing solutions are available for the transition phase between pure rolling and active pedaling. Smooth-shifting gear systems are used for the larger sizes. A twist-grip control with self-explanatory symbols makes it easier to understand when to shift gears. Lightweight tires with low rolling resistance, often with reflective stripes on the sidewalls, contribute to efficiency and safety and support confident handling on the way to school and on excursions.

Founded in Vienna in 2013, woom specializes in lightweight, child-friendly bikes and operates internationally. The brand positions itself in the premium children's bike segment, addressing both safety- and user-oriented purchasing criteria. With the woom GO series and the newly introduced color edition, the manufacturer continues its strategy of combining technical continuity with seasonal diversity – an approach that strengthens the platform's recognizability while simultaneously generating new momentum in the market for children's and youth bikes.







With "spearmint crush," children's and youth bike manufacturer woom is expanding its woom GO series with a limited-time color edition. The models are aimed at children aged approximately 1,5 to 8 years and are available in four sizes (12, 14, 16, and 20 inches). The new version is available now in stores and online, while supplies last.

