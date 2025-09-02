E-MTB / TEST: With the TK02 S, Thok presents the successor to the classic enduro bike, the TK01 R. Equipped with a new Bosch CX Gen 5 motor and revised geometry, the e-enduro promises plenty of riding fun. Find out here whether the e-MTB delivers.

Thok TK02 S: new evolutionary stage of the enduro classic

The TK02 S is the successor to the first E-Enduros From Thok: the TK01. With this new model, Thok gives the platform a contemporary update. This is particularly evident in the motor, which now features the new Bosch CX Gen 8 instead of the Shimano EP5. The geometry has also been revised – the new TK02 S now features a significantly steeper seat angle of 77°. At first glance, this promises improved uphill performance. Thok has also equipped the newcomer with modern components, such as the relatively new Sram Eagle 70.







Data of the Thok TK02 S

Application: Enduro

Enduro Frame material: Aluminium

Aluminium Engine: Bosch Performance Line CX (Gen5)

Bosch Performance Line CX (Gen5) Battery capacity: 600 & 800 Wh, expandable with optional range extender with 250 Wh

600 & 800 Wh, expandable with optional range extender with 250 Wh Maximum torque: 100 Nm

100 Nm Suspension travel: 170 mm front & rear

170 mm front & rear wheel size: Mullet, 29″ front, 27,5″ rear

Mullet, 29″ front, 27,5″ rear Size: S | M | L | XL



S | M | L | XL Price: € 6.290

€ 6.290 Our test model: Size L, test rider 180 cm



Geometrie

Size S M L XL Seat tube length 385 415 450 495 bottom bracket height 355 355 355 355 bottom bracket drop 15 15 15 15 Chain stay length 453 453 453 453 Seat angle Inline Inline Inline Inline Steering angle Inline Inline Inline Inline Head tube length with headset 105 115 131 149 wheelbase 1212 1233 1265 1298 Stack 614 623 638 654 Reach 423 439 464 491

Frame & Equipment

Futuristic frame shapes with clean lines are something we've come to expect from Thok – and they're also found on the new TK02 S. Nice details like the direct mount for the 203 mm brake standard or the small mudguard are pleasing and underline Thok's modern touch.

In terms of equipment, the E-Enduro comes with a solid overall package: A Fox Performance suspension with a 38mm fork offers plenty of reserves on rough terrain. A Magura MT5 ensures reliable deceleration. For the gears, Thok relies on the new Sram Eagle 70. With the Assegai and Minion DHR, the E-Enduro comes with very good tires, but the EXO+ casing on the rear wheel could be overwhelmed under tough enduro riding.







engine & battery

As part of the TK01 to TK02 redesign, Thok also updated the motor. The new Bosch Cx Gen 02 motor in the TK5 S a delivers massive power. The 100 Nm of torque combined with the optimized control system gives the e-enduro bike excellent climbing capabilities. For the display, Thok relies on the Purion 200.

With 800 Wh, the battery provides sufficient power for extended tours. If that's not enough, you can opt for the 250 Wh range extender, bringing the total to 1050 Wh. However, Thok also offers the 600 Wh battery as an option. So, if you rarely go on extended tours with significant elevation gain, you can significantly reduce the overall weight of your e-MTB with the smaller battery. While the battery can be removed, two screws on the cover are required. Simpler solutions are available, but the cover is made of aluminum and therefore very robust.







Test: Thok TK02 S in action

Driving characteristics uphill

Modern Thok bikes like the TP4 are known for their excellent climbing capabilities. These qualities can also be attested to by the TK02 S, as Thok's latest e-enduro bike also excels on climbs. The steep 77° seat angle and long chainstays, coupled with the latest Bosch CX Gen 5 motor, allow the bike to climb almost any climb, no matter how steep. You don't get the feeling you're riding an enduro bike. The motor's traction control works excellently. The riding position is comparatively upright and comfortable. This makes the e-MTB very easy to pedal – perhaps too easy to cover distance quickly. But that's not really what the bike is designed for.







Driving characteristics downhill

Downhill, the TK02's strengths really shine, especially on larger impacts like jumps and drops. The 170 mm of suspension travel on the chassis can handle a lot and provides a sense of security. The rear end reacts sensitively to impacts and becomes nicely progressive towards the end of its travel. In particularly rough root patches, the rear end occasionally reached its limits during our test rides. This could possibly be compensated for with a more detailed setup – but we didn't have the testing time for this. During our test rides, we noticed a slight front-heavy feel, which is probably due to the combination of the additional weight of the aluminum frame, long chainstays, and comparatively short reach. But this takes some getting used to – and the shorter reach, in particular, goes hand in hand with the shorter wheelbase. This, in turn, gives the TK02 S advantages in tighter corners and on twisty terrain. Overall, Thok's latest e-MTB proves itself to be a solid all-round enduro bike.







Conclusion

As a small, authentic manufacturer, Thok delivers a solid enduro bike at a fair price with the TK02 S. With its modern geometry adjustments and the new Bosch CX motor, the e-enduro bike ranks among the e-MTBs with excellent climbing qualities – something you've come to expect from the newer Thok e-bikes. It invites you to take extended enduro rides, which can also include a lot of uphill trail sections. Because on the uphill, you almost forget that it's an enduro bike. The Thok TK02 S also performs well downhill and absorbs particularly large impacts well. After a short adjustment period, you'll be riding a good all-round enduro bike.





