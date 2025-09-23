Product news: Leipzig-based manufacturer tex-lock has been developing textile bicycle locks with a patented multi-layer security structure since 2016, combining protection, comfort, and design. The products are positioned as textile-covered locks with a steel core. With the Stardust Edition, tex-lock presents a limited-edition, space-inspired design: deep black with fine, glowing neon lines that run through the darkness like stardust. The impression is intended to combine a timeless look with a futuristic flair. As a bridge in terms of content, tex-lock refers to high-tech fibers that are used both in its own multi-layer weave and in space travel, for example, in sun sails or protective suits. 1% of the proceeds from the Stardust collection go to a good cause. If you would like to purchase a Tex-Lock lock, you will find a discount code for Velomotion readers at the end of the article.

Since the inception of the tex-lock Special Editions, 1% of the proceeds have gone to a good cause. In 2025, the tex-lock Stardust Edition will support an astronomy education project. This fall, texlock will facilitate several school performances by Austrian astronomer Dr. Ruth Grützbauch in Leipzig and is requesting local school suggestions via email. The astronomer tours with a mobile planetarium ("Cosmobike") in a 15 m² starry sky; the 35 kg of equipment even fits on a cargo bike.







Two project days will be held on October 1 and 2, 2025, at the August Bebel School in Leipzig-Schönefeld, with nine school classes. The equipment will be transported by bicycle, further reinforcing the mobility message.

tex-lock Stardust Edition

tex-lock orbit

A flexible cable lock with a hardened steel core and paint-protecting textile coating; available in 100 or 120 cm lengths. The specially developed lock body with a lock-picking-proof cylinder is ART*2 certified and allows "Click & Go" (keyless locking) and "Click & Connect" (pairing two orbits together to double the length) – designed as a lightweight, everyday all-rounder, also available in the limited "stardust" edition.

tex-lock eyelet







A textile rope with two rubberized metal eyelets for the loop-through principle, available in 80/120/160 cm lengths—optionally bundled with U/X-lock (ART2, Sold Secure Gold) or D-lock (ART3, Sold Secure Diamond), or exclusively without a U-lock. It combines patented rope technology (cut/saw/fire/paint protection) with low weight and a long range, e.g., for securing multiple items or bikes simultaneously; also available in "stardust" finish.

With the tex-lock Stardust Edition, the manufacturer is launching its two lock models, orbit and eylelet, in a limited-edition, space-inspired design: deep black with fine, luminous neon lines that run through the darkness like stardust. As a bridge in terms of content, texlock references high-tech fibers used both in its own multi-layer weave and in space travel, for example, in solar sails or protective suits.

10 Euro discount on your Tex-Lock order

If you would like to order a Tex-Lock lock, you can do so conveniently via this link. With the code stardustmotion10 you will receive a five percent discount when paying.







WEB: tex-lock.com

If you place an order, we at Velomotion will also receive a small commission from Tex-Lock – we are sure that you will allow us to do this in return for our work, which is why we are grateful that you are ordering your new Tex-Lock this way – thank you very much!