Stevens Bikes 2026: The North German brand is entering the coming season with numerous new models. Highlights include brand-new gravel bikes, and Stevens has also completely redesigned and renamed its trekking and everyday bikes.

The Hamburg-based manufacturer already had a carbon road bike in its range around 1990, but was less fast in other categories. The brand was relatively late to the e-bike bandwagon, and they had to wait until 2021 for a proper (aluminum) gravel bike bearing the Hanseatic city's coat of arms. But now things are happening in quick succession: Stevens has significantly expanded its gravel range, while slimming down its cyclocross collection. This is logical, really, because since the advent of gravel bikes, cyclocross bikes have only been used in competitive sports. And there's also a lot of new innovations from Hamburg in the all-round sector.

Stevens Camino RS: Race gravel bike with a new name

The highlight of the gravel collection is the Camino RS, which, as a racing model, positions itself ahead of the Camino Pro and Camino. The RS is based on a new frame that features numerous differences from the previous model. It starts with a slightly modified geometry, characterized by a slightly adjusted seating position and shorter chainstays, as well as contours optimized for aerodynamics. However, Stevens doesn't go as far here as other brands and retains, among other things, the classic rear triangle.







Like the well-known Camino, all cables are routed internally on the RS; for compatibility with modern components, the new frame is equipped with a UDH rear wheel mount. On the other hand, the Camino RS dispenses with any mounting options beyond two bottle cages. Mudguards, luggage racks, etc., cannot be mounted, which clearly sets the racing model apart from the more versatile old Camino. Tire clearance remains the same at 45 mm.







Top model with SRAM Force AXS 1×13

Stevens offers the Camino RS in three configurations. The top-of-the-line Camino RS Pro AXS model comes with SRAM Force XPLR 1×13 drivetrain and Zipp 303 XPLR S, the gravel-specific wheelset with unusually wide rims. At €5.199, the new race gravel bike is significantly more expensive than the old Camino AXS, which is no longer being produced. For €400 less, you can get the Camino RS Pro Di2 with Shimano 2×12 electronic drivetrain and Fulcrum Soniq carbon wheels; the Camino RS with SRAM Apex AXS 3.299×1 drivetrain and DT Swiss wheels costs €12.

The existing Camino will be continued in three variants with Shimano 2×12: the new Camino Pro Di2 (4.299 euros with Fulcrum Soniq Carbon), the Camino Pro (3.199 euros with DT Swiss G 1800) and the aggressively priced Stevens Camino for 2.699 euros with a gravel-specific aluminum wheelset from Fulcrum.







Stevens Gavere: completely new aluminum gravel bike in many variations

When it comes to aluminum gravel bikes, nothing is the same in the 2026 model year. As already mentioned, the first Stevens gravel bike was the Prestige, featuring an aluminum frame and fork. From this frameset, the Hamburg-based company conjured up various models in different price ranges up until the current model year: In addition to the Prestige, these included the Gavere, Tabor, Supreme Pro, and Supreme, the latter two with fenders and lighting systems.







Stevens now combines all of these bikes into one series: the Gavere, named after the famous cyclo-cross race in the Belgian municipality. The 2026 Stevens Gavere is based on a completely new aluminum frame, combined with a carbon or aluminum fork, depending on the model. The design language has been significantly modernized, including the complete internal routing of all cables and hoses. The numerous mounting options for three bottle cages, a "Bento Bag" on the top tube, fork mounts, and fenders remain. If these are not attached to the bike, the Gavere can be ridden with tires up to 50 mm wide.

Stevens has upgraded its range of aluminum fork bikes with more sophisticated models without increasing the overall price. The old Prestige has been replaced by the 1.999 The Gavere Com now takes over at €820 – equally expensive and also equipped with a Shimano GRX 2 12×2.499 drivetrain and a Fulcrum wheelset. Above that is the Gavere Pro, priced at €XNUMX, which already comes equipped with an electronic SRAM Apex AXS drivetrain – a rarity in this price range. It also comes with solid DT Swiss wheels. The Gavere Comp and Pro are complemented by carbon forks.







Stevens Gavere Pro FEQ: elegant randonneur with electronic shifting

Two affordable entry-level models are available: the Gavere Eco (aluminum fork, Shimano GRX 2×10, €1.499) and the Gavere (aluminum fork, Shimano Cues 2×10, mechanical disc brakes, €1.299). There are also three Gavere FEQ (fully equipped) models with a rear carrier, lighting system, fenders, and kickstand. These are based on the models already described and are called the Stevens Gavere Pro FEQ (€2.699), Gavere Com FEQ (€2.099), and Gavere FEQ (€1.599). The top version, with the electronically wireless SRAM Apex AXS system, is a particularly attractive option for fast commuters.







Complete new beginning for the all-round models

Avantgarde, Randonneur, Primera, Savoie, Galant, Albis, Lite Tour, City Flight, Super Flight, Courier, Boulevard, Elegance: You'll probably never hear any of these model names at Stevens dealers again soon. Starting in 2026, the diverse all-round bikes, some of which have been around for two decades, will be replaced by four series covering a broad spectrum from trekking to city riding: Caleta, Aviolo, Kalea, and Amant. The latter is a beefy urban bike with wide 27,5-inch tires and an additional front luggage rack, something never before seen at Stevens.

The new all-round bikes are distinguished by number combinations, with the first number indicating the quality level and the second the gearing variant. For example, the Amant 7.2 is for 1.999 The top-of-the-line version with an Alfine 11 hub gear costs €7.1, while the Caleta 1.499 is a more affordable model (€2) with a Shimano Cues 10×XNUMX derailleur. The top-of-the-line models are two versions with Pinion bottom bracket gears.







Integrated cables and UDH rear triangle

Fully integrated cables and hoses are typical for the new everyday bikes; the higher-end models with derailleur gears feature a UDH rear wheel mount. The Hamburg-based company has completely abandoned rim brakes, which are still used in the current range on models such as the Albis, Jazz Lite, City Flight, and Elegance.







Some of these affordable existing models between 699 and 999 The price will remain at €1.199 for the time being, but the new generation of bikes will be more expensive overall. Below €6.1, there's nothing to be done – for this sum, you can get the Stevens Caleta and Aviolo 2, each equipped with Shimano Cues 9xXNUMX and hydraulic Tektro disc brakes. This increases the value of the Hamburg-based brand; the withdrawal from the entry-level price range is likely to cost the brand some customers. However, this is calculated – the manufacturer is likely to strengthen its profile as a premium brand. Some of the new models can already be admired in full detail on the Stevens website; they will be available in stores over the coming weeks and months.

www.stevensbikes.de