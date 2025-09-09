Product news: With the SRAM Eagle Transmission 1987 Collection, the US component manufacturer celebrates its tireless pursuit of the perfect ride since 1987. The collection, with its unique silver finish, features a small SRAM logo and the number "1987" in the handwriting of Stan Day, SRAM's founder.

With a limited edition of just 1.987 groupsets worldwide—each individually numbered and featuring a special finish—the Eagle Transmission 1987 Collection pays homage to SRAM's origins and everything the company is proud of today. With so much emotion, we'll let SRAM take the stage to introduce this special groupset itself. Curtain up for the SRAM Eagle Transmission 1987 Collection.

When we began pursuing our dream of a better driving experience, we never could have imagined what we'd be driving 38 years later. But the Eagle Transmission's implementation remains true to the original approach. And while we're never satisfied, we're taking a moment to celebrate with the 1987 Collection. This limited-edition group features a unique combination of T-Type Ecosystem components—all in an exclusive silver finish.







Eagle Transmission 1987 cassette

Based on the architecture of our lightest MTB cassette, the XX SL, we were able to shave an additional 25 grams without compromising performance or durability. The same 10-52 gear range and the same X-Sync teeth for groundbreaking shifting performance under load are used. The lightest T-Type cassette saves an additional 25 g compared to the reference XX SL cassette. The Eagle Transmission 1987 cassette is not compatible with e-MTBs.

Eagle Transmission 1987 Collection Powermeter Crankset







Take the most advanced aluminum crankset we've ever built, the X0 T-Type, and combine it with our most accurate and integrated power meter. The dual-sided power measurement system calculates total wattage, is unobtrusive, lightweight, and has unbeatable battery life. The groundbreaking crankset features an all-aluminum design and a perfectly balanced stiffness-to-weight ratio.

Eagle Transmission 1987 AXS rear derailleur

The AXS 1987 rear derailleur is the definition of performance, durability, and style, perfectly balancing weight and robustness. This was achieved by combining the robust cage of our XX rear derailleur with the lightweight body of our XX SL rear derailleur. The limited-edition silver colorway is coupled with the full-mount architecture to deliver a rear derailleur that shifts perfectly every time.







Eagle Transmission 1987 Flattop Chain

The 1987 Collection's T-Type chain features hollow-formed links, hollow pins, and a hard chrome plating that raises the strength-to-weight ratio to unprecedented levels. The understated details bear the signature of SRAM founder Stan Day, as well as the groupset's unique serial number.

Eagle Transmission 1987 Collection AXS Pod Controller







Two AXS Pod Ultimate controllers complete the kit, offering a clear cockpit and the freedom to customize the controls for your left and right hands. Silver Infinity clamps are included to complement the rest of the system.

Eagle Transmission 1987 Accessories

Because you never know what you might need, we've included 32- and 34-tooth chainrings, as well as the tools needed to remove the bolt-on chainrings, so you can customize your drivetrain to your exact needs. A USB-C 4-battery charger charges four AXS batteries in the same time as a single charger. With the two included AXS batteries, you'll always have a spare on hand.

Whether you're planning an upgrade or building an exceptional bike, this is your chance to experience the Eagle Transmission in a unique way. And when they're gone, they're gone.







Website:: www.sram.com