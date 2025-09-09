Product news: With the new Specialized Diverge 4, the US manufacturer presents its redesigned gravel platform, featuring a combination of front suspension (Future Shock 3.0), increased frame storage (SWAT 4.0), more tire clearance, and updated geometry. The goal was controlled handling on rough surfaces and high practicality for everything from racing to longer bikepacking tours.

Located between the stem and head tube, the Future Shock 3.0 offers 20 mm of hydraulically damped travel and is designed to absorb shocks without compromising handling or responsiveness. In the test report, Specialized cites measured values ​​of up to 53% lower peak loads and up to 11 watts of power savings on rough surfaces (verified by the German Sport University Cologne).







To complement this, Specialized relies on the Roval Terra seatpost. It deflects up to 18 mm against the upward movement of the rear wheel, thus stabilizing body mass; the weight is less than 200 g.







The SWAT 4.0 solution is an internal downtube storage compartment with a flush, lever-operated lid and a larger opening; it's available for both the carbon and aluminum models. The frame offers space for a jacket, two tubes, a plug kit, two tire levers, a multi-tool, two CO₂ canisters or a mini pump/inflator, keys, and six gels, plus 5% more storage space and a 10% larger opening compared to its predecessor. The Diverge 4 is also designed for up to 50 mm tires (700C). Depending on the setup, up to 2,2" MTB tires with 4 mm clearance can be used.

Specialized Diverge 4 Alu







The Diverge 4 Alloy incorporates the core elements of the carbon models, including the Future Shock 3.0, FACT 9r carbon fork, SWAT storage, and identical geometry. It's described as the first aluminum gravel bike with internal frame storage. The development process for the frame with SWAT involved several iterations regarding tube shapes and wall thicknesses, as the loads on the down tube are considered extremely high in gravel riding.

Verified measurements: “Science of Smooth”

To quantify the effect of Future Shock 3.0, Specialized cites controlled lab tests using telemetry and accelerometers, as well as repeated 30 km/h rides over 22 mm curbs. The result: up to 53% lower peak impacts (handlebar/saddle) compared to the nearest competitor; they also cite energy savings of up to 11 W.







The new Specialized Diverge 4 at a glance

The Specialized Diverge 4 combines a front-mounted suspension system, expanded frame and luggage options, and a stability-focused geometry. With tire clearance up to 50 mm (700C) and broad compatibility, it addresses both gravel-focused races and longer tours. For users who value frame storage, measurably reduced impact at contact points, and versatile setup options, the Diverge 4 provides a suitably tuned platform. Compared to the previous model, the manufacturer offers more tire clearance, updated geometry, revised downtube storage, UDH dropouts, and full Future Shock 3 compatibility.







The Specialized Diverge 4 models

Model frame frontal system Downtube storage Tire clearance (700C) UDH Weight (complete) Diverge 4 Pro LTD 9r Carbon FutureShock 3.0 SWAT 4.0 (Carbon) 50 mm Ja 8,01 kg Diverge 4 Pro 9r Carbon FutureShock 3.0 SWAT 4.0 (Carbon) 50 mm Ja 8,39 kg Diverge 4 Expert 9r Carbon FutureShock 3.0 SWAT 4.0 (Carbon) 50 mm Ja 8,90 kg Diverge 4 Comp 9r Carbon FutureShock 3.0 SWAT 4.0 (Carbon) 50 mm Ja 9,70 kg Diverge 4 Sport 9r Carbon FutureShock 3.0 SWAT 4.0 (Carbon) 50 mm Ja 9,95 kg Diverge 4 Alloy Comp E5 aluminum + FACT 9r carbon fork FutureShock 3.0 SWAT 3.0 (Alloy) 50 mm Ja 10,60 kg Diverge 4 Alloy Sport E5 aluminum + FACT 9r carbon fork FutureShock 3.0 SWAT 3.0 (Alloy) 50 mm Ja 10,74 kg

The prices for the models range from 9.999 euros for the Specialized Diverege 4 Pro LTD in the carbon version with Sram Red XPLR to 2.299 euros for the aluminum model in the sport version with Shimano Cues gears.

WEB: specialized.com